Tuesday, July 28, 2020
England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on the sky

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: According to the weather forecast for Manchester on Tuesday, there are more than 40% chances of rain but the forecast is decent for the evening.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 28, 2020 2:27:42 pm
England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England and the West Indies were prevented by rain from playing on the fourth day of the deciding test at Old Trafford on Monday. With 10/2 on board, Windies would seek rain’s help to draw the match. While Joe Root’s team would seek maximum overs’ play to get eight wickets and win the series 2-1.

Day 4 was a washout, leaving the fate of the three-test series to the last day, weather permitting again. England are on the brink of a series win and regaining the Wisden Trophy in perpetuity, seeing as it will be retired. The series is at 1-1. According to the weather forecast for Manchester on Tuesday, there are more than 40% chances of rain but the forecast is decent for the evening. England would look to get quick wickets on the remaining sessions of the day. Scroll down for all live updates-

Live Blog

England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score:

14:27 (IST)28 Jul 2020
Cover on for now

However, it does seem brighter than yesterday-

Image

14:26 (IST)28 Jul 2020
ENG v WI

So hello and welcome one last time for the final day of the #RaiseTheBat series between England and West Indies. After play was abondoned last evening will rain wash away hopes of England's series win? Meanwhile, Michael Holding says he’s doing his rain dance and hopes the days play is washed out again. Stay tuned for all live updates.

England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Ben Stokes falls in an attempt to field the ball (AP)

