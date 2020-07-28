England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on the sky

England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: The fourth day was completely washed out on Monday. (AP) England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: The fourth day was completely washed out on Monday. (AP)

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England and the West Indies were prevented by rain from playing on the fourth day of the deciding test at Old Trafford on Monday. With 10/2 on board, Windies would seek rain’s help to draw the match. While Joe Root’s team would seek maximum overs’ play to get eight wickets and win the series 2-1.

Day 4 was a washout, leaving the fate of the three-test series to the last day, weather permitting again. England are on the brink of a series win and regaining the Wisden Trophy in perpetuity, seeing as it will be retired. The series is at 1-1. According to the weather forecast for Manchester on Tuesday, there are more than 40% chances of rain but the forecast is decent for the evening. England would look to get quick wickets on the remaining sessions of the day. Scroll down for all live updates-