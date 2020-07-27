scorecardresearch
Monday, July 27, 2020
England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Weather forecast today

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England and West Indies play the final Test of the three-match series with rain looking to be a spoilsport on Day 4

Updated: July 27, 2020 1:38:44 pm
ENG vs WI 3rd Test Day 4 in Manchester (Source: AP)

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England have the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and final Test at Old Trafford with Stuart Broad again dominating as he moved one away from 500 Test wickets.

However, the forecast in Manchester today suggests a frustrating day for cricket with rains expected. We might be looking at a delayed start with a small dry window early afternoon as rain clears before heavy showers move in. The visitors have a daunting task to finish the series with a win with both the remaining days of the Test predicting rains.

Live Blog

England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates:

13:38 (IST)27 Jul 2020
Weather update

It is raining heavily in Manchester right now. If it continues like this, we are staring at a delayed start to Day 4. There is still time to the start of the game. We'll keep bringing you live updates from Manchester

13:37 (IST)27 Jul 2020
ENG vs WI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the third and final Test between England and West Indies. Broad is one away from 500 Test wickets. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the day's proceedings here.

Broad, who had taken four wickets in the tourists’ first innings in the morning, continued by removing opener John Campbell without scoring and then nightwatchman Kemar Roach (4) after the West Indies were put in for the last six overs of the day. England had declared on 226 for two in their second innings as Rory Burns scored 90, Joe Root a quickfire 68 and Dom Sibley 56. They accelerated the run rate in Sunday’s evening session, seeking to build a large lead but still leave themselves enough time to bowl the West Indies out again and win the test.

