England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Weather forecast today

ENG vs WI 3rd Test Day 4 in Manchester (Source: AP) ENG vs WI 3rd Test Day 4 in Manchester (Source: AP)

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England have the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and final Test at Old Trafford with Stuart Broad again dominating as he moved one away from 500 Test wickets.

However, the forecast in Manchester today suggests a frustrating day for cricket with rains expected. We might be looking at a delayed start with a small dry window early afternoon as rain clears before heavy showers move in. The visitors have a daunting task to finish the series with a win with both the remaining days of the Test predicting rains.