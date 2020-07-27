England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Weather forecast today

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England have the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and final Test at Old Trafford with Stuart Broad again dominating as he moved one away from 500 Test wickets.
However, the forecast in Manchester today suggests a frustrating day for cricket with rains expected. We might be looking at a delayed start with a small dry window early afternoon as rain clears before heavy showers move in. The visitors have a daunting task to finish the series with a win with both the remaining days of the Test predicting rains.
It is raining heavily in Manchester right now. If it continues like this, we are staring at a delayed start to Day 4. There is still time to the start of the game. We'll keep bringing you live updates from Manchester
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the third and final Test between England and West Indies. Broad is one away from 500 Test wickets. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the day's proceedings here.