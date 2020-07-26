England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Can Windies avoid follow-on?

ENG vs WI 3rd Test Day 3 in Manchester (Source: Reuters) ENG vs WI 3rd Test Day 3 in Manchester (Source: Reuters)

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Stuart Broad smashed a swashbuckling half century off just 33 balls before grabbing two wickets to put England in control of the third and deciding test against West Indies. Broad helped the hosts to score 369 in their first innings at Old Trafford and then tormented the West Indies batsmen with the ball as the visitors ended day two on 137/6 when bad light stopped play.

West Indies will resume on Sunday with skipper Jason Holder (24) and Shane Dowrich (10) at the crease, still trailing by 232 runs. Broad took only 33 balls to get to his 50 and eventually scored 62 off 45 balls as he put the brakes on the early breakthrough made by the West Indians.