England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Can Windies avoid follow-on?

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Stuart Broad smashed a swashbuckling half century off just 33 balls before grabbing two wickets to put England in control of the third and deciding test against West Indies. Broad helped the hosts to score 369 in their first innings at Old Trafford and then tormented the West Indies batsmen with the ball as the visitors ended day two on 137/6 when bad light stopped play.
West Indies will resume on Sunday with skipper Jason Holder (24) and Shane Dowrich (10) at the crease, still trailing by 232 runs. Broad took only 33 balls to get to his 50 and eventually scored 62 off 45 balls as he put the brakes on the early breakthrough made by the West Indians.
Stuart Broad had his nose broken by a Varun Aaron bouncer in a 2014 Test, an event which he said led to a drop in his confidence. It was at the same venue, fittingly, that he put on his highest score since 2013 on Saturday. (READ MORE)
Since returning to the team, Stuart Broad has enjoyed a terrific run of form. If his six wickets were crucial in setting up a series-levelling win, his all-round produce on Saturday has put England on course of reclaiming the Wisden Trophy. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the third and final Test between England and West Indies. England are in the driver's seat and the visitos will hope to avoid a follow-on. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.