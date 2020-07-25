England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Eng hope to make it bigger, WI look to strike early

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler made an unbeaten stand of 136 runs on Day 1. (AP) Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler made an unbeaten stand of 136 runs on Day 1. (AP)

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With all eyes on England batting pair of Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler who made their first big scores of the series in putting on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to rebuild England’s innings against the West Indies and put the hosts on top on day one of the deciding Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

On the other hand, Windies bowling attack would look to unsettle the English batting line up and restrict them to a normal total on Day 2. The Windies, who won the first test in Southampton, are looking to capture a test series in England for the first time since 1988.

Roach has 2-56 off 18.4 overs and needs one more wicket for 200 in tests, but there is a concern that the team might fade after making just one change to its lineup all series.

Manchester’s weather will be another factor to come into play today as rain could play a spoilsport. There are chances of scattered showers on Day 2 of the third Test. It might not ruin the entire day’s play in Manchester. There is a forecast of light rain and a gentle breeze. Humidity is said to be 83 per cent.