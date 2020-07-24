scorecardresearch
Friday, July 24, 2020
COVID19
England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Windies seek history

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England and West Indies play the third and series-deciding Test at Old Trafford in Manchester

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 24, 2020 2:14:02 pm
ENG vs WI 3rd Test takes place at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: West Indies won the first Test in Southampton by four wickets, chasing 200 in a tightly fought final day. However, England bounced back in the following Test, winning the second Test by 113 runs on the back of Ben Stokes’ heroics. Ben Stokes has overtaken West Indies’ Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the world owing to his match-winning performance in Manchester. Stokes followed up his 176 in the first innings with an unbeaten 78 in the second and also picked up three wickets in the contest to pull off a series-levelling win on Monday, earning the player-of-the-match award.

Both England and West Indies are well-balanced as they boast of some of the best quick. England will be boosted by the return of Jofra Archer, who was suspended from the second Test due to breaching biosecure protocols. James Anderson, too, is likely to return to the fold in this Test after being rested in the second.

Live Blog

England vs West Indies 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

14:14 (IST)24 Jul 2020
Will rain play spoilsport?

There are chances of scattered showers during the first day of the third Test in Manchester. However, the good news is that it might not cause havoc like it did on the third day of the 2nd Test. (Weather Report)

13:31 (IST)24 Jul 2020
Windies hoping against Hope in third Test

Shai Hope is erring far too frequently, and time is fast running out to prove that he is indeed a jewel...It’s almost a Rohit Sharma quandary. You expect limited-over success to seamlessly translate into Tests but it doesn’t. His sustained failures have not gone unnoticed in the Caribbean. (READ MORE)

13:27 (IST)24 Jul 2020
ENG vs WI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test between England and West Indies taking place at Old Trafford in Manchester. This is the final and deciding Test of the three-match Test series which stands level at 1-1. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.

The last time West Indies won a Test series in England was in 1988 with, only two West Indies players from the current squad alive back then: Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach. The pitch at the Old Trafford is perhaps the quickest in the country. As a result, this will almost certainly be a match whose outcome will be determined by the performance of the pacers.

