England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Windies seek history

ENG vs WI 3rd Test takes place at Old Trafford, Manchester ENG vs WI 3rd Test takes place at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: West Indies won the first Test in Southampton by four wickets, chasing 200 in a tightly fought final day. However, England bounced back in the following Test, winning the second Test by 113 runs on the back of Ben Stokes’ heroics. Ben Stokes has overtaken West Indies’ Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the world owing to his match-winning performance in Manchester. Stokes followed up his 176 in the first innings with an unbeaten 78 in the second and also picked up three wickets in the contest to pull off a series-levelling win on Monday, earning the player-of-the-match award.

Both England and West Indies are well-balanced as they boast of some of the best quick. England will be boosted by the return of Jofra Archer, who was suspended from the second Test due to breaching biosecure protocols. James Anderson, too, is likely to return to the fold in this Test after being rested in the second.