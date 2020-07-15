England vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs WI?

England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Jason Holder hugs teammate John Campbell. (AP Photo) England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Jason Holder hugs teammate John Campbell. (AP Photo)

England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The West Indies are holders of the Wisden Trophy after beating England in a home series last year, so will retain it with a draw in the first of back-to-back Tests in Manchester.

And they are looking to seal a first Test series victory in England in 32 years. Not since 1992-93? when the likes of Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose were in their pomp ? have the Windies won an overseas Test series consisting of more than two matches against major opposition.

Opening batsman John Campbell is likely to be available after being struck on the boot by a yorker from Jofra Archer on Day 5 in Southampton. Campbell retired hurt but was back at the crease as the Windies sealed victory late in the day.

SQUADS

England: Ben Stokes(Captain), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

When does England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test start?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test will be played from July 16 (Thursday). The match starts at 3:30 PM (IST) with toss taking place at 3:00 pm IST

Where is England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test being played?

England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test is being played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where will the England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test be broadcast?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test will be broadcast on Sony Six SD and HD.

Where will the England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test be live-streamed?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd Test will be live-streamed on Sony Liv. You can follow www.indianexpress/sports for live updates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd