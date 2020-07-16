England vs West Indies 2nd Test: Jofra Archer out for breaking COVID-19 protocol

Archer apologised for the lapse, which wasn’t specified in the ECB statement. FILE Archer apologised for the lapse, which wasn’t specified in the ECB statement. FILE

England pacer Jofra Archer was on Thursday dropped from the second Test against the West Indies for breaking the team’s bio-secure protocol and will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

The series is being played amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the first Test in Southampton passed off without any incident.

“Jofra Archer has been excluded from the #raisethebat second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols,” ECB said in a statement.

“Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted,” it further stated.

Archer apologised for the lapse, which wasn’t specified in the ECB statement.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” he stated.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble,” he added.

