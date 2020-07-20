scorecardresearch
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Who will have the last laugh today?

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Ben Stokes and Joe Root are at the crease.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 20, 2020 1:46:43 pm
england vs west indies, eng vs wi, eng vs wi day 5 live score England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: An interesting day awaits at Manchester.

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: West Indies collapsed from 227/4 at tea to 287 all out in the final session on Day 4, narrowly avoiding the follow-on in the second cricket test against England on Sunday.England was 37-2 in its second innings at stumps, a lead of 219 runs, with West Indies paceman Kemar Roach (2-14) bowling promoted opener Jos Buttler (0) and Zak Crawley (11). Ben Stokes, who opened in a test match for the first time as England sought quick runs, is on 16 and Joe Root is on 8.

England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score:

England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: WI coach Phil Simmons speaks to his team members. (AP)

Although not without any danger, an early declaration is expected Monday for England to have any chance of winning the three-test series. West Indies took the opener by four wickets in Southampton, the first cricket Test to be played since the global coronavirus outbreak.