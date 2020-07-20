England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Who will have the last laugh today?

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: An interesting day awaits at Manchester. England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: An interesting day awaits at Manchester.

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: West Indies collapsed from 227/4 at tea to 287 all out in the final session on Day 4, narrowly avoiding the follow-on in the second cricket test against England on Sunday.England was 37-2 in its second innings at stumps, a lead of 219 runs, with West Indies paceman Kemar Roach (2-14) bowling promoted opener Jos Buttler (0) and Zak Crawley (11). Ben Stokes, who opened in a test match for the first time as England sought quick runs, is on 16 and Joe Root is on 8.