England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Rain puts England under pressure

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The West Indies will resume on 32/1, with Kraigg Brathwaite on six and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph on 14 after play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on the third day of the second Test between England and the West Indies as rain fell persistently over Old Trafford on Saturday.
Windies are still 437 runs behind after England declared their first innings on 469 for nine, seeking to level the series after losing the first Test in Southampton. They need to reach 270 in their first innings to avoid being told to follow on.
Weather forecast for the day-
The sun is out in Manchester and it looks like a good day for cricket to resume. Day 3 was completely washed out and England will be hoping to take quick wickets to get things rolling.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test between England and West Indies taking place in Manchester. England dominated well in the first two days but rain washed over their efforts with not a single ball bowled on Day 3. Stay tuned for live score and updates of Day 4 here.