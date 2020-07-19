England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Rain puts England under pressure

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) Live Cricket Score Online: Day 4 takes place in Manchester. England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) Live Cricket Score Online: Day 4 takes place in Manchester.

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The West Indies will resume on 32/1, with Kraigg Brathwaite on six and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph on 14 after play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on the third day of the second Test between England and the West Indies as rain fell persistently over Old Trafford on Saturday.

Windies are still 437 runs behind after England declared their first innings on 469 for nine, seeking to level the series after losing the first Test in Southampton. They need to reach 270 in their first innings to avoid being told to follow on.