England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: ENG look to level series

ENG vs WI on Day 3 of the 2nd Test (Source: AP) ENG vs WI on Day 3 of the 2nd Test (Source: AP)

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: West Indies resume day three of the secocnd Test on 32/1 with Kraig Brathwaite in the middle with night watchman Alzarri Joseph. Opener John Campbell was trapped lbw for 12 in a tricky session before stumps on Day 2.

England dominated in the first innings with a grafting century from Dom Sibley and an increasingly belligerent one by Ben Stokes. Opener Sibley completed his second Test century, eventually falling for 120, while Stokes cut loose after it before going for 176 as England declared on 469-9. England are trying to level the series after losing the opener at Southampton last week.