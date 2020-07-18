scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 18, 2020
COVID19
Live now

England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: ENG look to level series

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England and West Indies play the second Test in Manchester as cricket resumes after a break of four months

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 18, 2020 1:24:49 pm
ENG vs WI on Day 3 of the 2nd Test (Source: AP)

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: West Indies resume day three of the secocnd Test on 32/1 with Kraig Brathwaite in the middle with night watchman Alzarri Joseph. Opener John Campbell was trapped lbw for 12 in a tricky session before stumps on Day 2.

England dominated in the first innings with a grafting century from Dom Sibley and an increasingly belligerent one by Ben Stokes. Opener Sibley completed his second Test century, eventually falling for 120, while Stokes cut loose after it before going for 176 as England declared on 469-9. England are trying to level the series after losing the opener at Southampton last week.

Live Blog

England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates:

13:24 (IST)18 Jul 2020
ENG vs WI

Hello and welcome to our live covevrage of the second Test between hosts England and West Indies. England have dominated the proceedings so far, declaring on 469/9 and managing to take a wicket before stumps on Day 2. Stay tuned for live score and updates of Day 3 here.

Stokes reached his 10th, and slowest, test century shortly after lunch but then immediately went on the attack with some majestic hitting to all corners of the ground. The all rounder struck 17 fours and two sixes, one of them a magnificent shot over the long-on rope off Joseph. Stokes was dismissed by Roach, getting a nick behind to Shane Dowrich when attempting a reverse slap.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd