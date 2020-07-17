England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Eng aim to make it big, WI eye early wickets

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rookie opener Dom Sibley furnished a splendid account of old-fashioned Test batting and handed out England the honours on the first day of the second Test in Old Trafford. After 77 overs, England were 203 for 3, with a 126-run unbeaten stand between Ben Stokes (59*) and Sibley (86*) defining the day and frustrating West Indies.
The opening session was delayed for more than an hour by rain. West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. England reached the Lunch break at 29/1, with Roston Chase’s spin bringing the first breakthrough at the stroke of the interval. Chase brought up a hat-trick ball by removing Zak Crawley for a golden duck as play resumed in the second session. Joe Root got a start but fell for 23 to Alzarri Joseph, who has now dismissed him in 4 of the last 5 Tests they have crossed swords.
The Day 2 will witness a tug-of-war between the two to make thing fall in their favour. Windies would aim to settle England for a small total and the host would eye a bigger total on the board.
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has termed the handling of Joe Denly as "atrocious", saying he is an attacking batsman and asking him to curb his natural game and then dropping him after his failure in the first Test is "truly abysmal".
The 34-year-old Denly, who has played 15 Tests for England, was dropped from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies after scoring 18 and 29 in the two innings respectively in the series opener at Southampton.
Denly, who spent nine years before making it to the England Test team for the 2018 Sri Lanka series, has stayed at the crease for 100 balls or more on nine occasions, something that according to reports he was asked to do by the team management.
In fact, the term 'Dentury' was coined to describe Denly's innings of more than 100 balls.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is doubtful if pacer Jofra Archer will feature any further in the West Indies series after he "selfishly" breached the bio-secure bubble but insisted that the "modern and unique" character must be looked after during his isolation period. The 25-year-old was axed from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies after he breached the team's bio-secure protocol by going home to Brighton post the series opener. "The fact that he was willing to go home and potentially threaten the series by bringing Covid-19 back into the bubble will mean that he is on the naughty step for a while, I am afraid," Vaughan wrote in 'The Telegraph'.
