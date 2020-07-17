England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Eng aim to make it big, WI eye early wickets

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rookie opener Dom Sibley furnished a splendid account of old-fashioned Test batting and handed out England the honours on the first day of the second Test in Old Trafford. After 77 overs, England were 203 for 3, with a 126-run unbeaten stand between Ben Stokes (59*) and Sibley (86*) defining the day and frustrating West Indies.

The opening session was delayed for more than an hour by rain. West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. England reached the Lunch break at 29/1, with Roston Chase’s spin bringing the first breakthrough at the stroke of the interval. Chase brought up a hat-trick ball by removing Zak Crawley for a golden duck as play resumed in the second session. Joe Root got a start but fell for 23 to Alzarri Joseph, who has now dismissed him in 4 of the last 5 Tests they have crossed swords.

The Day 2 will witness a tug-of-war between the two to make thing fall in their favour. Windies would aim to settle England for a small total and the host would eye a bigger total on the board.