Thursday, July 16, 2020
COVID19
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Archer misses Manchester Test

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England play the second Test against West Indies in Manchester without Jofra Archer.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 16, 2020 1:51:22 pm
England play West Indies in the second Test in Manchester

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Following their victory in Southampton, West Indies will be desperate to seal their first Test series win in England in more than three decades. Thursday’s game is the first of two back-to-back Tests at Manchester which will be played behind closed doors in a biosecure environment.

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against West Indies following a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols. The hosts have also dropped Joe Denly, with captain Joe Root returning to the side. Root will slot into his usual number four role, while Zak Crawley, who struck an impressive 76 in the second innings at Southampton, will move up to three.

England vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

13:51 (IST)16 Jul 2020
Manchester Test

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between England andd West Indies taking place in Manchester. Archer misses the Test due to breach in protocol but Root is back after missing the first Test to attend the birth of his child. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.

The ECB did not specify the nature of Jofra Archer's breach but said the West Indies team were satisfied with the measures taken. “I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer, who was part of the team that lost the series opener. “I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble. “It deeply pains me to be missing the test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

