England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Archer misses Manchester Test

England play West Indies in the second Test in Manchester

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Following their victory in Southampton, West Indies will be desperate to seal their first Test series win in England in more than three decades. Thursday’s game is the first of two back-to-back Tests at Manchester which will be played behind closed doors in a biosecure environment.

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against West Indies following a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols. The hosts have also dropped Joe Denly, with captain Joe Root returning to the side. Root will slot into his usual number four role, while Zak Crawley, who struck an impressive 76 in the second innings at Southampton, will move up to three.