England vs West Indies Test Series 2020: Full Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures, Venue, Timings, other details

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) Test Series 2020 Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures: England and West Indies will be playing three Test matches behind closed doors, beginning July 8. The Test series will be also part of the ICC World Test Championship. The series will be held at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford, which have been chosen as bio-secure venues.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This series will mark the return of international cricket. The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, which include the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of Covid-19 during a Test match.

The two teams will also pay tribute to Britain’s key workers during the forthcoming Test series, which has been named the #raisethebat Test series in recognition of the sacrifices made by doctors, teachers, carers and other vital professions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposed dates for three Tests are:

First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas Bowl (3.30 PM IST)

Second Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old Trafford (3.30 PM IST)

Third Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford (3.30 PM IST)

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

