England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch ENGvWI match live

West Indies captain Jason Holder during a nets session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. (AP Photo) West Indies captain Jason Holder during a nets session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. (AP Photo)

England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: International cricket is finally resuming today in England when the first Test between England and visitors Windies starts at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. This is the world’s first cricket Test match since the start of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A smoothly run Test series, played in a strict isolated environment featuring repeated COVID-19 testing and social distancing, can lay the blueprint for future matches and tours in cricket but also events in other sports targeting a resumption.

England and West Indies have played 157 Tests against each other. West Indies have won 57 of them and England have won 49, while 51 Tests have ended in a draw.

The West Indies has not won a Test series in England since 1988 but the team is the holder of the Wisden Trophy after a 2-1 victory in the Caribbean last year.

Squads:

England :

Ben Stokes(Captain), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies:

Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Match details:

When does England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test start?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test will be played from July 8 (Wednesday). The match starts at 3:30 PM (IST) with toss taking place at 3:00 pm IST

Where is England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test being played?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton.

Where will the England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test be broadcast?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test will be broadcast on Sony Six SD and HD.

Where will the England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test be live-streamed?

The England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test will be live-streamed on Sony Liv. You can follow www.indianexpress/sports for live updates.

