England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Weather improves

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The weather in Southampton has cleared up overnight, with chances brightening of a full day of action when England resume their innings from 35/1 on the morning of Day 2 of the 1st Test vs West Indies on Thursday.

Less than 18 overs of play were possible on the first day because of rain, with a strongly awaited restart to international cricket after a 117-day gap reaching an anti-climactic end on Wednesday. Rory Burns and Joe Denly will resume the England innings, while Alzarri Joseph has two deliveries in his 4th over to go as the day starts. Live action will start at 3:30 pm (IST).