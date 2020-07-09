England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Weather improves

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The weather in Southampton has cleared up overnight, with chances brightening of a full day of action when England resume their innings from 35/1 on the morning of Day 2 of the 1st Test vs West Indies on Thursday.
Less than 18 overs of play were possible on the first day because of rain, with a strongly awaited restart to international cricket after a 117-day gap reaching an anti-climactic end on Wednesday. Rory Burns and Joe Denly will resume the England innings, while Alzarri Joseph has two deliveries in his 4th over to go as the day starts. Live action will start at 3:30 pm (IST).
So just for an estimation of what we can expect today - there is no rain forecast for the first 5 hours of the day. Some thundershowers are expected later in the day. The evening session could therefore have some stoppages, but looks like we are good to have 2 solid sessions of pure, undiluted cricket.
For all the anticipation about cricket returning, the biggest moment in the 1st Test so far had nothing to do with either bat or ball. In a beautiful moment of solidarity, all players and staff took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The weather has improved from yesterday, but there are still clouds hovering over Southampton. We will have to wait and watch to see if we manage to get a full 98 overs today, but the skies do seem brighter than yesterday. In some positive news, the weather forecast for the next three days are far better than yesterday as well as today.
98 overs will be bowled on each day for the rest of the Test to make up for the loss of overs on the first day. England won the toss yestersday and chose to bat, only to lose Dom Sibley for a duck. However, it was rain which had the final say after that.