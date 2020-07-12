England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Windies at advantage on final day

England and West Indies play final day of Southampton Test England and West Indies play final day of Southampton Test

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England resume day five with a 170-run lead over West Indies as Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley notched up half-centuries in the second innings of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Stokes struck six boundaries in his 79-ball 46 before being dismissed for the second time in the match by West Indies skipper Jason Holder, slashing a short ball straight to Shai Hope at gully.

The test is the first international cricket match after a 117-day absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-match series is being played without fans in a “bio-secure environment” with daily health checks, home umpires and a ban on shining the ball with saliva.