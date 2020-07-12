England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Windies at advantage on final day

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England resume day five with a 170-run lead over West Indies as Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley notched up half-centuries in the second innings of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Stokes struck six boundaries in his 79-ball 46 before being dismissed for the second time in the match by West Indies skipper Jason Holder, slashing a short ball straight to Shai Hope at gully.
The test is the first international cricket match after a 117-day absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-match series is being played without fans in a “bio-secure environment” with daily health checks, home umpires and a ban on shining the ball with saliva.
England have resumed international cricket with a blistering pace attack in the 1st Test vs West Indies, but statistics show their recourse to extra speed has been ill-suited to conditions in Southampton. Had Ben Stokes, in going for his Durham teammate Mark Wood over the slower but perhaps more probing Stuart Broad or Chris Woakes, already made his first strategic blunder before the first ball of the match? (READ MORE)
A suspenseful fifth day looms in Southampton, as late drama on Day Four restored the balance of the contest. It had swung England’s way for most of the day, but West Indies clawed back with a flurry of wickets in the final hour of the third session. England ended the day on 284/8, with a lead of 170, a far less commanding score than they had envisaged at one stage. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the Southampton Test as England and West Indies move to an intriguing last day finish. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.