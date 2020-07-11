England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hosts fight against Windies pace

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies’ first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first Test at the empty Rose Bowl. The Windies were all out for 318 less than an hour before stumps on the first full day of the rain-affected Test.
In the middle session it surpassed England’s first total of 204. At the end of the day, England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley somehow survived 10 overs of zippy bowling that relentlessly attacked the off stump.
Given the lacklustre performance by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the West Indies first innings in Southampton, it seemed like England had blundered by leaving out Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes. Conventional wisdom suggested that Broad and James Anderson — their two most experienced pacers — would be the automatic choices with Woakes as the third seamer. (READ MORE)
