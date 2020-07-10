England vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: England eye early wickets on Day 3

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Visitors West Indies led by all-rounder Jason Holder were at a solid position at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test on Thursday. The Ben Stokes’ team would now aim for early wickets on Friday when they start with their bowling attack. Windies trail by 147 runs as they reached 57 for one before bad light forced early stumps.

Having reduced England batting line-up for just 204, Holder, the world’s top-ranked all-rounder, took 6-42 to surpass his previous Test-best of 6-59 against Bangladesh at Kingston two years ago. It was the sixth time in his last 10 Tests that the towering paceman had taken five or more wickets in an innings, with Thursday’s return including Ben Stokes’ wicket who was the highest scorer for England with 43 runs.