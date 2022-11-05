scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ENG vs SL

ENG VS SL, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch ENG VS SL T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast

England vs Sri LankaEngland has to win against Sri Lanka on Saturday at SCG to qualify for the Semi-Finals of the World Cup. (SOURCE: ICC)

England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: England takes on Sri Lanka on Saturday. Sri Lanka is already eliminated from the World Cup. However, would like to spoil England’s party which can still qualify for the semifinals. The weather looks good for the game. The SCG surface offers a bit of spin, runs on the board are always a good thing at this venue.

Here’s all you need to know about the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
The England-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Saturday, November 5 at SCG in Sydney.

What time is the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
The England-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?
The England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?
The England-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar

