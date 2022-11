England has to win against Sri Lanka on Saturday at SCG to qualify for the Semi-Finals of the World CupNew Zealand and England were the major winners from a game neither of them took part in at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday as Australia ended up beating Afghanistan by only four runs. New Zealand, which earlier defeated Ireland by 35 runs, secured its semifinal spot because Australia needed a crushing win to match the Kiwis. New Zealand’s run rate of 2.113 makes it the favourite to finish atop Group 1 ahead of England and Australia. (Read More)