England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Weather could play spoilsport in ENG vs SL in Super 8 clash

ENG vs SL Live Score, England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Updates: England take on Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Sunday in a match that is likely to played under a heavy cover of clouds in Kandy. Harry Brook’s men have very formidable recent history to bank on, even if they had a topsy-turvy ride in the group-stages that captain Harry Brook described as a ‘niggly start’.

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

Story continues below this ad

When England set out to face hosts Sri Lanka in their Super 8 opener, the teams would have met for the fourth time in T20Is in three weeks, with Pallekele being the host for all of these meetings. In the lead-up to the World Cup, Brook and Co. had a successful outing in these parts, blanking Sri Lanka 0-3 in the series.

However, a mercurial weather forecast will be in play after Group 2 already had an iffy start with the first game between Pakistan and New Zealand washed out on Saturday. The afternoon game will, however, still test the batters, and England will still be wary of the Lankans. Dasun Shanaka’s men may have also suffered a dent in confidence with a defeat to Zimbabwe in their last game. But Sunday is a new day, and an opportunity to break two streaks at once is on the cards.

SCROLL BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM ENG VS SL SUPER 8 MATCH

Live Updates Feb 22, 2026 01:59 PM IST ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup live: Eye on England England have had ordinary performances enterign the Super * stage. Both Nepal and Italy gave them a fright before the rampaging West Indies side defeated them. England come into the clash with co-hosts Sri Lanka with plenty of questions about the side. Will Jacks has been a saviour for Harry Brook's men with the bat having hit a couple of blistering innings lower down the order. Feb 22, 2026 01:27 PM IST ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup live: Jacob Bethell in focus Jacob Bethell is nursing a cut on the ring finger of his left hand. The England cricketer sustained the injury against West Indies in England’s second game. It was mended quickly with “a few stitches”. And while it has prevented him from bowling, he can still bat. “It’s fine – strap it up, keep it away from the germs and get on with it,” he said about the injury. Feb 22, 2026 12:38 PM IST ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup live: Quick look at the skies According to Accuweather.com, thick cloud covers are expected to persist throughout the afternoon, with chances of a thunderstorm or two in Pallekele over the evening. Rain showers are expected to hit likely in the first half of the match, with precipitation chances peaking around 3 pm. READ MORE Feb 22, 2026 12:24 PM IST ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup live: Moeen Ali on England's campaign Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, while speaking about the team so far at the T20 World Cup, told Sky Sports: "I feel they have been a bit tentative, with bat and ball, but sometimes it is difficult to get out of a group when you don't know much about teams like Nepal and Italy. When you give those teams a sniff, that's when they become dangerous. As player, you feel a bit of pressure then. But England are through now and there will be a bit of relief. I think they will be feeling much better now, more at ease." Feb 22, 2026 12:00 PM IST ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup live: Brook wants England to be brave England skipper Harry Brook has said that the team will look at the Super 8 as a fresh start after the wobbly group stages. "It was obviously a niggly start to the competition. We probably underestimated a few of the sides and they put up a really good fight. Thankfully we got through and we see it as new competition now. A fresh start," Brook said. "I have learnt you can't take any team for granted. Sri Lanka are a strong side with a lot of confidence after a few very good wins. Some of their batters are batting really well and Nissanka is on a bit of a heater, so it would be ideal if we can get him out early. But if we play our best cricket there is no reason we can't beat them." "We can take a lot of confidence having played here and experienced this surface and this ground. Hopefully we use that experience. I think we have been too careful at times. We can look to put teams under pressure, especially with the batting depth we have got. It's about having confidence in the people behind you. We can be a bit braver in certain situations." Feb 22, 2026 11:44 AM IST Hello For the fourth time in three weeks, we will have a England vs Sri Lanka clash as the two teams face off in the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage. But will the game go ahead? That depends on the weather gods as clouds hang over the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.