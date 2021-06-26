England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

England's Sam Billings is bowled by Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the second T20 international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Wales (Source: AP)

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone burnished their Twenty20 credentials as England withstood a top-order wobble to seal a series win over Sri Lanka following a rain-affected second contest.

The duo are on the fringes of the limited-overs setup but after England stuttered to 36-4 in pursuit of 112 — a target reduced to 103 from 18 overs following a sharp shower — they put on a crucial 54 from 48 balls.

Billings (24) departed with 13 still needed but Livingstone (29 not out) and Sam Curran (16 not out) got England over the line with five wickets and 11 balls to spare as they moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

A stellar collective effort in the field restricted Sri Lanka to 111-7 — the lowest total England has ever conceded when it has bowled the full allotment — with Mark Wood and Adil Rashid taking two wickets apiece.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match details:

When is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will take place on Saturday, June 26.

What are the timings of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Six.

Where can you live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will live stream on SonyLIV App.