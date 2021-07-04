England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

England's Sam Curran celebrates taking his fifth wicket, that of Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratna, left, during the second one day international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at the Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: England will look to whitewash the ODI series against a struggling Sri Lanka in the third ODI. Sri Lanka have not been competitive enough to take the game deep in both the ODIs so far. The visitors are still searching for their first win on the tour and it is their last chance to do so before flying back home. In the previous ODI, Dhananjaya de Silva stood out of the lot scoring 91 runs but Sam Curran’s five-wicket haul followed by half-centuries from Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan ensured that the hosts win the match easily and take an unassailable lead. Eoin Morgan may look to make a few changes in the side to give others a chance in the dead rubber contest.

When will England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match start?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, July 4.

Where will the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

What time will the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Shiran Fernando

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Tom Banton