England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

ENG vs SL 2nd T20I: jos Buttler took the match away from Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I on Wednesday night. (AP)

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: With an eye on second consecutive win in the second T20I on Thursday, hosts England are looking to seal the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Jos Buttler and Jason Roy took the English side to an eight wicket win on Wednesday night at Cardiff. Chasing a modest 130 for victory, the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 team cruised home with 17 balls to spare with Buttler unbeaten on 68 off 55 balls and Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 13. Roy departed for 36 off 22 balls thanks to a stunning catch by Danushka Gunathilaka.

The second T20 will take place at the same venue on Thursday before the final match in Southampton on Saturday. The teams then face each other in three one-day internationals starting on June 29.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match details:

When is the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will take place on Thursday, June 24.

What are the timings of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at the Sophie Gardens, Cardiff.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Six.

Where can you live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will live stream on SonyLIV App.

Predicted XIs:

England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (C and WK), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva/Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep