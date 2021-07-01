England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: When and where to watch

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: In-form England will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka. The visitors are yet to win a single match on their tour as they have been struggling to find the right team combination. In the first ODI, Sri Lanka were comprehensively beaten by England by five wickets as they chased down a lowly target of 186 with 15.1 overs to spare. Sri Lanka’s batting has been the main issue on the tour as they have suffered many batting collapses. The Kusal Perera-led would like to post a total of around 300 if they are put to bat first again by Eoin Morgan. The weather forecast for the match looks promising as rain is likely to stay away despite the cloud cover.

When will England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match start?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Thursday, July 1.

Where will the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at the Kennington Oval, London.

What time will the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will begin at 05:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.