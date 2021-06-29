England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

ENG vs SL 1st ODI: England are confident of replicating their T20I series win in the ODI series as well. (Reuters)

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: Sri Lanka, who were blanked 3-0 in the T20 series, will play the first of their three one-day internationals in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. The visitors will be without batsman Kushal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwell as they were shown in out in public in a video on social media, along with a third player.

The team is meant to be in a bio-secure bubble with members not allowed to step out or mingle with people who are not part of the group. Lankans are already without opener Avishka Fernando who has been ruled out of the one-dayers with a quadriceps injury sustained during the second T20 match in Cardiff.

While England will be focusing on replicating the T20I performance in the ODI series, it will be an uphill task for Sri Lanka to make a comeback without their key players. The English side ranked fourth in the ODI format and will also be desperate to move up in the rankings.

ENG vs SL 1st ODI Match Details:

When will England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 1st ODI match start?

The England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, June 29.

Where will the England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 1st ODI be played?

The England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 1st ODI will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

What time will the England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 1st ODI begin?

The England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 1st ODI will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 1st ODI?

The England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 1st ODI will be broadcast on Sony Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 1st ODI?

The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

ENG vs SL Probable XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings / Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.