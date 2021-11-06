England vs South Africa live streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs SA match live?

A semifinal spot virtually assured, in-form England would look to dent South Africa’s hopes of reaching the last-four stage when the two teams meet each other in a high-voltage Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday. With a net run rate of +3.183, England are more or less through to the semifinals with four wins from as many games, while South Africa are lying in the third spot with six points from four matches.

Both South Africa and Australia are in close race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1 but the Australians are above the Proteas on the basis of a better net run rate, though they have six points each. It will all boil down to Saturday’s game and South Africa will know what exactly they need to do before facing England as Australia play West Indies in the first match of the day. The Proteas can’t afford to slip even a bit and need a resounding win to keep their hopes alive. But with form on their side, an ominous-looking England will definitely start as firm favourites against the Proteas. After three consecutive wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies, South Africa suffered their first defeat against Australia in their last match, putting questions on their campaign.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

England Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

When and where will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa will be played on November 6 at Sharjah.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa live on TV?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa online?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.