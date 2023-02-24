ENG vs SA Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal: SA cautious at the start

England vs South Africa Live Score Updates, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the second semi-final showdown against England on Friday. Having only won three matches out of the previous 23 T20I encounters (1 no result) against England, the Proteas Women will be seeking a much improved display against the English side, with the host nation going into the semi-final with two wins out of four matches in the current T20 World Cup. The winners will take on the five-time champions, Australia in the final on Sunday.
England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will be key for England. Sciver-Brunt top scored with 81 from just 40 balls as England sealed their place at the top of Group 2 with an emphatic 114-run victory over Pakistan.
Since securing their semi-final spot, the England squad have indulged in some sightseeing, an experience which for many proved rather more stressful than it should have been. Sciver-Brunt finished the group stage as the tournament’s top-scorer, with 176 runs including two fifties. Having come through the group stages with a perfect record, England head into their tie with South Africa as favourites to make Sunday’s final.
Scroll to follow England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Live Updates
South African openers Wolvaardt and Brits start steadily. They have tried a few things to disturb the lines of the English bowlers but nothing worked. The English skipper Knight would be pretty happy with how things have gone so far and would like to keep it this way until the field can spread and she can bring in her spinners. The openers have already played 17 dot balls. With two overs left in the Powerplay, they will be looking to capitalise on the solid base. (South Africa 14/0 after 3.5 overs)
Bell has taken the new ball from the other end. She tried to pitch up a few and let the ball swing. However, there was not much on offer from the surface. South African opener Brits trying to be proactive and disturb the lines and lengths of English new ball bowlers. England has three spinners up their ranks on this slow surface they might be really handy in the middle overs. (South Africa 8/0 after 2.3 overs)
Brunt starts well in the first over. She bowled brilliant lines and lengths to the South African opener Woolvardt apart from the second ball which she pitched in short wide outside the off-stump which was put away nicely by the batter. There was a hint of movement for the bowler but nothing extravagant. Anything around 150-mark should do it for South Africa today. (South Africa 6/0 after 1.3 overs)
National anthems are done, folks. The South African openers walk into the middle. The sun is out shining bright. Seems to be excellent conditions for playing cricket. However, they are playing on the used surface from yesterday and since it is an afternoon game the surface will only get worse. If South Africa can get a par score England will be under immense pressure.
I'd have batted first too, wanted to put runs on the board. We talked about heat up our game, no matter what the opposition and match situation. It's normal for the youngsters now (to handle pressure games), having played in The Hundred and in international cricket. Need to use the crowd energy to your advantage. One change - Bell in for Davies.
We're going to have a bat first. Looks a good wicket and we want to put runs on the board. Same team. To be in the semifinal of a World Cup is a special moment. It will be n exciting balance. Both teams are well-rounded and it'll be a challenge. Can't wait to take the field.
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
The 22-yard strip at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town is a bowling-friendly surface which offers assistance to bowlers. The seamers play a bigger role throughout the contest. The deck offers some extra bounce and zip to the pacers. As the bowlers will look to dominate the contest, either skipper winning the toss may elect to field first.
Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in terrific form for the side and with momentum at her end, she will aim to dominate the Proteas with the bat and with the ball. She remained unbeaten with 81 runs to her name against Pakistan in the previous clash which steered the side to score over 200 runs.
England-W has played against South Africa-W 23 times in the T20 cricket format. England enjoys a commanding lead in the 23 matches so far, with 19 victories against South Africa's 3, with one match ending in a draw. In the four T20 World Cup matches, England-W has triumphed three times, compared to South Africa's single victory.
Welcome to the live updates of the semifinal between England and South Africa. England has looked in imperious form throughout this tournament and is arguably the favourite to win the tournament after Australia. However, South Africa on the other hand just snatched the semifinal spot with their fingernails. Nevertheless, this is the semifinal of the World Cup. Everything that has happened before won't matter what matters are who plays better today. It is going to be a cracker of game folks do stay with us.