ENG vs SA Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal: SA cautious at the start

England vs South Africa Live Score Updates, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the second semi-final showdown against England on Friday. Having only won three matches out of the previous 23 T20I encounters (1 no result) against England, the Proteas Women will be seeking a much improved display against the English side, with the host nation going into the semi-final with two wins out of four matches in the current T20 World Cup. The winners will take on the five-time champions, Australia in the final on Sunday.

England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will be key for England. Sciver-Brunt top scored with 81 from just 40 balls as England sealed their place at the top of Group 2 with an emphatic 114-run victory over Pakistan.

Since securing their semi-final spot, the England squad have indulged in some sightseeing, an experience which for many proved rather more stressful than it should have been. Sciver-Brunt finished the group stage as the tournament’s top-scorer, with 176 runs including two fifties. Having come through the group stages with a perfect record, England head into their tie with South Africa as favourites to make Sunday’s final.

