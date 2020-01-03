England vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs SA

Joe Root scored 77 runs in the first Test of the series (Source: AP) Joe Root scored 77 runs in the first Test of the series (Source: AP)

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Faf du Plessis-led side take on Joe Root’s illness-affected England in the second Test of the four-Test series. South Africa won the series opener by a comfortable margin of 107 runs. Several changes are expected in England side, depending on the fitness of the cricketers. Root may be inclined to play a spinner on the Newlands pitch instead of going with four-seamer strategy. England and South Africa are in sixth and seventh position respectively on Test Championship standings.

When is South Africa vs England 2nd Test taking place?

South Africa vs England 2nd Test starts on Friday, January 3 and will go on till Tuesday, January 7, 2019.

What time is South Africa vs England 2nd Test?

South Africa vs England 2nd Test will kickstart at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where is South Africa vs England 2nd Test taking place?

South Africa vs England 2nd Test is taking place at Newlands, Cape Town.

Where is South Africa vs England 2nd Test being broadcast?

South Africa vs England 2nd Test is being broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I live stream South Africa vs England 2nd Test?

South Africa vs England 2nd Test will be live-streamed on Sonyliv. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

