England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

England vs South Africa (ENG vs SA), 1st ODI Match Live Streaming: South Africa spoiled the Ben Stokes ODI farewell party as they beat England in the first of the three-match series at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, July 19. Rassie van der Dussen powered his way to a third ODI hundred as the visitors finished strong at 333 before dismissing England 62 runs short of the total.

Friday’s match at the Old Trafford would be England’s last opportunity to avoid a second straight ODI series defeat having already lost 2-1 to India only last week. It will take England a significant time and maybe more to look beyond Ben Stokes but for the second ODI, they can opt for 25-year old all-rounder, Phil Salt. Unlike in Chester-le-Street, where the temperature climbed to 38 degrees Celsius, Friday’s forecast high for Manchester is a mere 19 degrees.

An inspiration. A legend. A champion. Thank you for everything, @benstokes38 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OD1gc5OnxD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2022

Here is all you need to know about the second England-South Africa ODI.

England vs South Africa (ENG vs SA) 2nd ODI Live Streaming details:

Where will the 2nd ODI between England vs South Africa be held?

The second ODI between England vs South Africa will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI start?

The second ODI between England vs South Africa will start at 5:30 pm IST on Friday, July 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between England vs South Africa will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network

How to watch the live streaming of England vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between England vs South Africa will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

England vs South Africa Predicted XI:

England XI: Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa XI: Keshav Maharaj (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo