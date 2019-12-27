England vs South Africa 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

SA vs ENG 1st Test: TV Channel, time in IST, Live Streaming SA vs ENG 1st Test: TV Channel, time in IST, Live Streaming

South Africa vs England (SA vs ENG) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa will seek a happy end to what has been a miserable year for the country’s cricket team when they play Only once have South Africa come out on top against their oldest foes at Centurion, on England’s previous tour four years when Kagiso Rabada, then aged 20, had match figures of 13 for 144 in what was a dead rubber game, with England having already won the series.

ENG vs SA Live Score, Updates

England also look vulnerable in their top-order batting, where three of their likely top six have yet to establish themselves fully as Test players, while the illness of front-line bowlers Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach has disrupted their preparations.

When is South Africa vs England 1st Test taking place?

South Africa vs England 1st Test starts on Thursday, December 26 and will go on till Monday, December 30, 2019.

What time is South Africa vs England 1st Test?

South Africa vs England 1st Test will kickstart at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Where is South Africa vs England 1st Test taking place?

South Africa vs England 1st Test is taking place at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion.

Where is South Africa vs England 1st Test being broadcast?

South Africa vs England 1st Test is being broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I livestream South Africa vs England 1st Test?

South Africa vs England 1st Test will be livestreamed on Sonyliv. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd