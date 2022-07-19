England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

England vs South Africa (ENG vs SA), 1st ODI Match Live Streaming: England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will retire from one-day international cricket following Tuesday’s ODI match against South Africa Stokes, who has played 104 ODI matches, is set to end his international career in the format on his home ground at the Seat Unique Riverside.

Two series defeat to India, both 2-1, the last of which, in the 50-over format, was confirmed on Sunday in a comprehensive five-wicket defeat at Emirates Old Trafford, has made life after Eoin Morgan seems a little more challenging sooner than most anticipated.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be coming into the contest after a long break from international matches. While the side played India in a five-match T20I series last month.

England vs South Africa (ENG vs SA) 1st ODI Live Streaming details:

Where will the 1st ODI between England vs South Africa be held?

The first ODI between England vs South Africa will take place at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

What time will the England vs South Africa 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between England vs South Africa will start at 5:30 pm IST on Tuesday, July 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs South Africa 1st ODI?

The first ODI between England vs South Africa will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network

How to watch the live streaming of England vs South Africa 1st ODI?

The first ODI between England vs South Africa will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

England vs South Africa Predicted XI:

England XI: Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa XI: Keshav Maharaj (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo