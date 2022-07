ENG vs SA 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online: England vs South Africa live from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: All eyes will be on England’s talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes who announced his shock retirement from one-day cricket on Monday citing the “unsustainable” rigour of playing all three formats of the game. The 31-year-old Stokes will play his last ODI against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday. Follow ENG vs SA 1st ODI Live Score and Updates below