scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

England vs South Africa: 17 wickets fall on Day 3 of series decider

The match — and a series locked at 1-1 — is very much in the balance in what has essentially become a three-day test after Day 1 was washed out entirely and Day 2 was canceled as a mark of respect following the death of the queen at the age of 96 on Thursday.

England's Ollie Robinson celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen and hold the ball up to signal a five-wicket haul. (Reuters)

England stumbled to a 36-run lead after a remarkable, emotionally charged third day of the deciding test against South Africa that saw 17 wickets fall and cricket pay its respects to Queen Elizabeth II in a moving pre-match tribute on Saturday.

After bundling out the Proteas for 118 midway through the second session at the Oval, England got to 154-7 by the time bad light brought an early end to play in the third test.

The match — and a series locked at 1-1 — is very much in the balance in what has essentially become a three-day test after Day 1 was washed out entirely and Day 2 was canceled as a mark of respect following the death of the queen at the age of 96 on Thursday.

“We knew it was only going to be a three-day game,” England fast bowler Stuart Broad said, “so we had to play some entertaining stuff.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 daysPremium
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

The entertainment came after a solemn start to the day in south London, when players from both teams — all wearing black armbands — walked through a guard of honor formed by military and lined up either side of the wicket.

An impeccably observed minute’s silence was held — “It was incredible. You could hear a pin drop,” said Broad — before a bell was chimed once by a high-ranking member of the military.

The anthems of both South Africa and England were then sung by English soprano Laura Wright. After seven decades of the English anthem “God Save the Queen,” now it was a rendition of “God Save the King” rippling around the ground. Hours earlier Saturday, King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch in a ceremony, having automatically become king following his mother’s death.

Advertisement

There was a standing ovation as Wright left the field and the players got ready to start the match — two days after the toss was won by England.

England’s seamers were excellent, with Ollie Robinson taking 5-49 and Broad weighing in with 4-41 to join former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath on 563 wickets for his test career — tied for fifth place on the all-time list.

For Robinson, it was a third five-wicket haul in tests after regaining his place in the team during this series following fitness issues.

Advertisement

He took four of the first six wickets as the Proteas slumped to 36-6 before Khaya Zondo (23) and Marco Jansen (30) led in a mini-recovery.

Robinson completed his five-fer before Broad took the final two wickets to wrap up the innings in 36.2 overs.

England openers Alex Lees (13) and Zak Crawley (5) again fell cheaply, both to left-arm pacer Jansen, but Ollie Pope (67) helped push the hosts toward South Africa’s total.

The Proteas fought back well in the final session, though, as Jansen removed Joe Root (23) and debutant Harry Brook (12) to finish with figures of 4-34.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Some of England’s shot-making left a lot to be desired, even if the aggressive style followed the team’s new approach demanded by captain Ben Stokes.

Advertisement

Stoke wafted behind for 6 and Broad fell for the same score, leaving Ben Foakes (11) and Robinson (3) in the middle when the players came off for bad light.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 10:00:25 am
Next Story

New UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: ‘Govt is result of organisation’s hard work. Hence organisation is bigger than govt. There is no question about it.’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
'Rs 259 a day not enough, but at least we have a job'
Urban Employment Scheme

'Rs 259 a day not enough, but at least we have a job'

Premium
Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

Una flogging victims rebuild lives and assert rights — with a horse

Una flogging victims rebuild lives and assert rights — with a horse

Premium
Airlines start hiring as travel demand soars after pandemic

Airlines start hiring as travel demand soars after pandemic

Karnataka HC: Intent of POCSO Act not to punish teens in love

Karnataka HC: Intent of POCSO Act not to punish teens in love

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

Premium
Switching lanes in EV race: Amid Lithium headwinds, India sets sight on H-fuel cells

Switching lanes in EV race: Amid Lithium headwinds, India sets sight on H-fuel cells

Premium
Fake message from CEO Adar Poonawalla’s number, SII duped of Rs 1 crore 

Fake message from CEO Adar Poonawalla’s number, SII duped of Rs 1 crore 

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 11: Latest News