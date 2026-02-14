England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG hope to avoid another blow in cricket version of Calcutta Cup

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: England face Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While the pair aren’t really a match in general cricketing terms, the traditional rivalry between the two countries in other sports, and on a number of cultural fronts makes this one of the more anticipated clashes of the tournament

England vs Scotland follow scorecard: Watch here

This has only been exacerbated by the fact that England have underperformed thus far in the tournament and are fourth on the Group C table while Scotland are second, even though both sides are on two points.

Story continues below this ad

Ahead of their Valentine’s Day cricket fixture against Auld Enemy England at Eden Gardens, Scotland said they wanted to keep their end of the bargain – thump England, even as rugby’s Six Nations fixture took place at Murrayfield. England have notoriously never beaten an European side at the T20 World Cup, logging losses against Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands across eight editions.

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES OF ENGLAND VS SCOTLAND:

Live Updates Feb 14, 2026 12:27 PM IST England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland probable XI George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Brad Currie Feb 14, 2026 12:24 PM IST England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett Feb 14, 2026 12:16 PM IST England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of England taking on Scotland. For the former, it is a must-win after their loss against the West Indies. They have not looked convincing in their first win, either against Nepal and will be hoping to put on a show against Scotland, who have been introduced to the World Cup late but managed to put on a decent show against West Indies and had a thumping win against Italy in their opening fixture.