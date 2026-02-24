England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK win toss, opt to bat first vs ENG in Kandy; Shaheen Afridi in for Faheem Ashraf

England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: After their last game was washed out, Pakistan desperately need a win today.

England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20 World Cup Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against England at Kandy’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan find themselves in a must-win clash after their first game of the Super 8 stage against New Zealand was washed out in Colombo. Thankfully, the chances of rain today at Kandy are minimal, which will mean an uninterrupted game of cricket.

Story continues below this ad Pakistan vs England T20 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here England, meanwhile, came into this clash against Pakistan after a heady 51-run victory over the co-hosts Sri Lanka. That win was emblematic of the way England have performed at the T20 World Cup so far: they have been scratchy, there have been top order collapses, but eventually, the team has managed to secure victory. ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Squads Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay. England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed Scroll down to check out updates in real time from the England vs Pakistan Super 8 game at the T20 World Cup Live Updates Feb 24, 2026 07:00 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: National anthem time It's time for national anthems as players of both teams are in the middle. We are just moments away from the live action. Feb 24, 2026 06:52 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Pitch report by Rameej Raza and Eoin Morgan 66 and 67 metres square. It certainly looks a very good surface. It looks really, really good. A typical Pallekele wicket. England played on a couple of surfaces here the other day that were used and far more spin-friendly. This one, though, is completely different. There's a full covering of grass, clearly unused, and it feels rock-hard underfoot. Expect good pace, a bit of cut, and that familiar skiddy nature. Conditions like these often improve as the game goes on - it could well be a surface that gets better for batting later in the day. Feb 24, 2026 06:47 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Shaheen in, Faheem out Interesting decision from Pakistan as Shaheen Afridi, who was dropped after the India game, has made the comeback in the playing XI in place of Faheem Ashraf. Feb 24, 2026 06:37 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Playing XIs England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq. Feb 24, 2026 06:33 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: PAK win toss, to bat first vs ENG It's toss time in Kandy. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and England captain Harry Brook are out in the middle for the coin flip. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in Kandy. Feb 24, 2026 06:22 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Points Table Credit: ICC/Opta Feb 24, 2026 06:21 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Michael Vaughan to ECB over PAK players not being picked by Indian-owned franchises in The Hundred “The Hundred was set up to be an inclusive competition designed to appeal to a different audience, which is why the England and Wales Cricket Board has to act quickly if reports are true that new Indian owners will not select Pakistani players”. “I am a huge fan of the Hundred, but it has to appeal to all supporters for it to have any credibility. This has the potential to turn away the large Pakistan population that lives in England and loves cricket. What message does that send about our game? If true, it makes a mockery of the stated aim of Richard Thompson, the ECB chairman, to make English cricket the most inclusive sport in the country,” Vaughan wrote in his Telegraph column. Feb 24, 2026 06:14 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Sahibzada Farhan on Indian-owned Hundred outfits not picking Pakistani players “See, it’s not in our hands to decide who will pick us or not. That is not in our hands. Wherever we get a chance, who are interested can pick us and we are ready to play in that league. And we are not interested to play with the people – the way you have spoken,” said Farhan when asked about Pakistan players not being picked in franchise leagues around the world with strong IPL ties ahead of his team’s T20 World Cup Super Eight match against England. Feb 24, 2026 06:05 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Win toss, bat first the funda for PAK Pakistan have won each of their last six men’s T20Is when batting first on the day, including a 102- run win against Namibia in their most recent such game – their biggest margin of victory (by runs) at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup; the last time the Shaheens won more such games on the bounce was between July 2018 and February 2019 (7 games). (Stats via Opta) Feb 24, 2026 06:01 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Ashwin wants PAK to play Fakhar “If Pakistan are serious about this World Cup campaign, they need to think about giving Fakhar Zaman a go in the middle order. He can sweep and use his feet against Rashid and Dawson to inflict some serious damage through the middle overs. This was Nepals success formulae against Rashid and there are some key learning’s that the other teams can try to imbibe. Access the square boundaries to earn balls in the step hit zone,” Ashwin posted on X. Feb 24, 2026 05:51 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: ENG 3-0 up vs PAK in last three World Cup game England have won each of their previous three meetings with Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the joint most against any opponent without a single loss (also Afghanistan); in fact, the Three Lions are currently on a five-game winning streak against the Shaheens in men’s T20Is. (Stats via Opta) Feb 24, 2026 05:26 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule The schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 was announced on Tuesday, with 12 teams competing for the T20 crown in England later this year. Hosts England will take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 12, while Ireland and Scotland begin their campaign against each other in an all-European clash at Old Trafford on June 13. CHECK WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2026 FULL SCHEDULE Feb 24, 2026 05:13 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: PAK probable playing XI Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq. Feb 24, 2026 05:03 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Eng probable playing XI England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. Feb 24, 2026 04:56 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Head-to-head Credit: ICC/Opta Feb 24, 2026 04:42 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Squads Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay. England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed. Feb 24, 2026 04:30 PM IST England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Hello Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where Pakistan and England will take on each other in a crucial Super 8 Group 2 game in Kandy on Tuesday. Pakistan's first Super 8 game was washed out against New Zealand as they had to share the points. Meanwhile, England defeated co-hosts Sri Lanka comfortably to begin their Super 8 campaign confidently. A win for Harry Brook's England will all but guarantee them a semifinal spot, whereas if Pakistan fail to get two points from this game, they will be staring down the barrel. Stay tuned as we give you all the live action updates of the game happening at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. ‘You perform and we will be quiet’: Shahid Afridi’s advice to Shadab Khan over beating India in World Cup comment Pakistan cricket players in action. (AP photo) Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has told that all-rounder Shadab Khan should silence critics through his performances after the latter hit back at criticism by stating that it was only a team in which he played that managed to beat India in a World Cup match. Pakistan had come under fire from former players after their 61-run loss to India in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Shadab then made his comments after Pakistan beat Nambia by 102 runs in their next match and thus sealed qualification to the Super Eights. Shadab and other senior members of the current Pakistan squad like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi played an important role in their victory over India in a group stage match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was the first, and thus far only, time that Pakistan had managed to beat India in any men’s World Cup match, T20 or ODI. “Shadab was absolutely right when he said that we didn’t beat India in the World Cups, but his side did. They got respect after that, but they couldn’t handle it. After they defeated India, they could not handle the issues between them. Shadab should also know that when he was not able to perform for the team, we stood up for him on national television, saying he is the backbone of the team,” said Shahid Afridi on Samaa TV. (READ MORE)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd