England vs Pakistan T20, ODI Series 2019: Full Schedule, Players List, Venue, Match Timings, Broadcast details

England vs Pakistan T20, ODI Series 2019 Schedule, Players List, Venue, Timings: After defeating Ireland in one-off ODI match, England will host Pakistan for one T20I and five ODI matches as they look to prepare for the upcoming World Cup tournament. All eyes will be on England allrounder Jofra Archer, as he looks to make it into the World Cup squad for the Three Lions.

England have called up uncapped Sussex batsman Phil Salt to replace Dawid Malan for Sunday’s one-off Twenty20 match against Pakistan, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday. The 22-year-old opener comes into the squad for the game in Cardiff after Malan suffered a groin injury while batting during Friday’s scrappy four-wicket one-day international victory over Ireland.

Here is the full schedule for England vs Pakistan series:

England vs Pakistan T20, ODI Series 2019:

May 5, 2019, Sunday

England vs Pakistan, Only T20

May 8, 2019, Wednesday

England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

May 11, 2019, Saturday

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

May 14, 2019, Tuesday

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

May 15, 2019, Friday

England vs Pakistan 4th ODI

May 19, 2019, Sunday

England vs Pakistan 5th ODI