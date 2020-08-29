England vs Pakistan: Mohammad Amir forgets saliva ban in 1st T20I, violates ICC rule

Mohammad Amir used saliva to shine the ball. (Screengrab/file)

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir, on Friday, was caught on camera using saliva to shine the ball on multiple occasions in the first over of the England vs Pakistan T20I in Manchester. The left-arm speedster, while trudging back to his bowling mark, was seen glistening one side of the surface despite the ban imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2020, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had introduced a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball among others.

“Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning,” the ICC had said in a statement.

“A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommenced,” it added.

However, videos surfaced on social media, where Amir was seen breaking the rule multiple times.

No penalty has been levied by the match officials so far.

