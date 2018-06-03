England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 at Headingley: England win by an innings and 55 runs

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3: England wrapped up the second match of the two-match series within three days to level the series 1-1. Pakistan were handed a deficit of 189 runs. Salahuddin and Imam ul Haq showed some resistance but no other batsman applied himself and the visiting team were bundled out for 134. Earlier, Buttler saw England take a huge lead as he scored an unbeaten 80 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for 174 in the first innings.
Pakistan in England, 2 Test Series, 2018Headingley, Leeds 13 June 2018
England 363 (106.2)
vs
Pakistan 174 (48.1) & 134 (46.0)
Match Ended ( Day 3 - 2nd Test ) England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
Live Blog
The result of the first Test against Pakistan raised massive questions on England's cricket team performance. The Three Lions suffered a horrendous loss on Day 4, that has triggered cricketing pundits into doubting whether they are up for the tougher challenges against Australia and India, which are on the horizon. The home conditions did little to give the Joe Root-led side any advantage, and the struggling batting unit has much to do to get the confidence back. The second Test against Pakistan is a good opportunity for England to get a major push and boost their confidence. England are likely to make significant changes in their playing XI.
England get the last wicket and win this Test match by an innings and 55 runs. Stuart Broad takes this last wicket as England level the series 1-1
Stuart Broad has another wicket and Alastair Cook grabs a briliant catch at first slip. England get 9th wicket as Hasan Ali is back for 9
A tossed up delivery from Bess and Usman Salahuddin gives a straight catch to Joe Root at mid on. Bess has three and England need two wickets to win this match and level the series
England are in driver's seat now as they scalp seventh Pakistan wicket for 117. Bess gets his second as Faheem Ashraf departs for 3
Wickets continue to tumble for Pakistan and they are 6 down as Shadab Khan is sent back in the hut by Sam Curran for 4. They are still behind and trail by 87
It's a big wicket for England as Chris Woakes has sent captain Sarfraz Ahmed packing for 8. Woakes trapped the right-handed batsman in front of the wickets to give England fifth wicket
Bess provides England with the breakthrough as he traps Imam-ul-Haq for 34 in front of the stumps. Pakistan are in a spot of bother at 84/4
Imam-ul-Haq dispatches that one from Bess for a boundary and the two batsmen are showing great resistance especially after the fall of early wickets in the first session
Pakistan have been steady in the second session so far. The two batsmen out there in the middle need to play a long innings to get thi team back on track
Pakistan go into lunch struggling at 48/3. England have a lead of 141 runs in this match. Imam-ul-Haq and Usman Salahuddin are at the crease
Asad Shafiq depart for 5 leaving Pakistan struggling at 43/3. Stuart Broad gets first wicket of the innings. Shafiq tried to guide a delivery pitched on the leg stump towards the on side but the ball kissed his gloves and went to the wicket-keeper. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal but Joe Root used the DRS well and England get their third wicket
Haris Sohail is gone for 8, courtesy a brilliant one-handed catch by Bess in covers and Anderson has his second wicket. Pakistan are in a spot of bother
England get an early wicket as Azhar Ali has been castled by James Anderson. Pakistan 20/1. It was a quick delivery that Azhar tried to slog but missed it completely and his middle stump was uprooted
Pakistan face a deficit of 189 runs in this innings and their openers have started the proceedings really well. Azhar Ali is looking good at the moment
This brings us to the end of England's first innings. They have been bowled out for 363 after James Anderson is caught at first slip off Hasan Ali. England lead by 189
Jos Buttler is gathering some quick runs here. He has scored a couple of boundaries and a maximum off Faheem Ashraf and moves to 80 with that four
Stuart Broad is gone and England lose their 9th wicket. They are 344/9, lead Pakistan by 170 runs. This is a good lead for England and they are in driver's seat at the moment
Jos Buttler brings up his fifty with a maximum. He pulled a short delivery from Abbas that went for a six over the wicket-keeper's head
Mohammad Amir, who is having a bit of a struggle with his elbow, gave away 12 runs in his over. A couple of boundaries from Buttler, who is looking to hammer away at the moment, while four leg byes. Expensive over.
Mohammad Abbas starts off with the ball for Pakistan while Jos Buttler and the debutant Sam Curran come down in the middle to bat. Pakistan will hope Abbas can deliver early wickets and finish off England's innings in the first hour.
It is the third day of the second Test, and the match appears to be completely one-sided now. Pakistan were bundled out for 174, while England managed to reach 302/7 with a strong lead of 128. With Jos Buttler still in the middle, the hosts will hope they can extend their lead further on DAy 4, but Pakistan will be eager to find a way to bounce back.