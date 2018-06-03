England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 at Headingley: England win by an innings and 55 runs

England vs Pakistan series are level at 1-1. (Source: Reuters) England vs Pakistan series are level at 1-1. (Source: Reuters)

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3: England wrapped up the second match of the two-match series within three days to level the series 1-1. Pakistan were handed a deficit of 189 runs. Salahuddin and Imam ul Haq showed some resistance but no other batsman applied himself and the visiting team were bundled out for 134. Earlier, Buttler saw England take a huge lead as he scored an unbeaten 80 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for 174 in the first innings.