England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 at Headingley: England lead Pakistan by 128 runs

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 at Headingley: England stretched its lead over Pakistan to 128 runs with three first-innings wickets left at stumps on a rain-hit Day 2 of the second and final test on Saturday. Nightwatchman Dominic Bess (49) missed out on his second straight test half-century as England, chasing a series-leveling victory, progressed to 302-7 at stumps. Pakistan took some sharp catches during its nine-wicket win in the first test at Lord’s last week, but looked poor in the field at Headingley.
Pakistan in England, 2 Test Series, 2018Headingley, Leeds 13 June 2018
England 363 (106.2)
vs
Pakistan 174 (48.1) & 134 (46.0)
Match Ended ( Day 3 - 2nd Test ) England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
England will be eager to consolidate on a strong start on the second day and take a strong lead over their opponents before stumps. With skipper Joe Root in the middle, England will hope to have a stability in the first hour of the play, but Pakistan seamers, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali will be eager to get the wicket of Dominic Bess, who came on as the nightwatchman on the first day. The first hour of the play will be crucial for both teams, as they hope to set themselves up for the remaining sessions. Pakistan need to get wickets quickly and not allow England to take further control in the match.
England are 302/7 at end of play on Day 2. Bess, Bairstow and Buttler put the hosts in commanding position despite the first session washed away in rain. England lead Pakistan by 128 runs at stumps on Day 2.
Woakes departs for 17 as Abbas produces the perfect ball to get Woakes' nick. This is Sarfraz' fifth catch of the innings. .England make 285/7, lead Pakistan by 111
Even though Bairstow survived the DRS review, he doesn't last long, getting dismissed for 21 after Farheem strikes. England are 260/6, lead by 86 runs as drinks are called, with Pakistan claiming three wickets in the last one hour.
England take review after Bairstow gets pinned on the knee and the umpire looks convinced. He immediately takes reviews and Hawk-Eye confirms ball going over the top. Bairstow survives.
Buttler gets hit on the back of the helmet. The physio comes to check for any concussions.
Disappointment for Bess, who departs without scoring 50. No back-to-back half-centuries for the nightwatchman as England lose their fifth wicket on Day 5. Right handed batsman Jos Buttler comes to the crease.
Malan departs for 28 as Pakistan get the breakthrough. Amir strikes with the first ball after tea as England are 200/4 and lead by 26 runs. England's next man is Jonny Bairstow.
We're back for the final segment of play with Bess 10 runs short of Test half-century. Malan brings up 200 for England right after tea.
England are 199/3 and lead Pakistan by 25 runs at tea on Day 2 at Headingley. England look settled after losing captain Joe Root after lunch. Bess 40* and Malan 27* partnership is worth 61 runs.
Organised Bess and Malan patiently put England into the lead even though Pakistan look more comfortable with the ball now.
Even though Bess faces a few nervous drives, he manages to smash a four at least once every over. Bess moves around perfectly to make the most use of the situation. Meanwhile, Malan enters double figures.
England have added 53 runs in the first one hour. Even though Pakistan successfully dismiss Root, Bess has been stubborn. After 50 overs, England stand at 159-3 on the second day of Headingley Test.
The new man for England Dawid Malan averages 20.07 at home and 35.46 away from home. England ride on Bess' consistency after Root's dismissal. Bess got a half-century in his last match. Let's see if he slams another 50 today.
Pakistan get a big one as England receive their first blow. Captain Root dismissed for 45. England off to a fine start after play resumed with 21 from the first three overs. Bess and Root add up 26 inside the first four overs to take England to 138 after 43 overs.
Play resumes. There will be only 59 overs played today with tea scheduled at 4.40pm and stumps are scheduled for 7pm. Hasan is on the attack and Bess is off the mark!
Play at Headingley between England and Pakistan is predicted to resume at 2.45 pm (UK Time). The players are out on the field while some are busy playing football.
It has finally stopped raining. Inspection is going on at Headingley. The covers are coming off and there will be another inspection in half-an-hour.
Lunch has been declared on Day 2 as it still rains. The covers are still on, in the shape of a cross. The crowd is seen sitting in ponchos, still waiting at the stands for the rain to stop.
There seems to be no stoppage for the rain, and it is almost imminent that the first session will be completely washed out. Fans are still waiting at the stands, hoping for the rain to stop soon.
According to recent updates, the weather forecast for the first session looks poor, while the session for the second half looks a little promising. The ground is known for its modern draining techniques. But the rainfall needs to stop first.
The rainfall at Headingley has led to a delayed start on the 2nd Day of the 2nd Test. The weather is expected to return to normal later in the day and still a little bit of play is expected to take place on Day 2.
And it has started to rain at Leeds in Headingley, which means that we could have a delayed start on Day 2. According to current weather updates, the rain is expected to stop and the sun is expected to come out later in the day, so there are strong hopes we will have some overs in the day's play.
After a horrible start to the home series against Pakistan, England have finally found their footing in the longest format. The Three Lions bowled out the visitors on the first day with just a total of 174 on the board and managed to reach 106/2 at the stumps, trailing them by 68 runs. Now, on Day 2, the match is up for taking for the home side. Pakistan need to take quick wickets on Day 2 if they want to win the series with a clean sweep.