England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 at Headingley: England lead Pakistan by 128 runs

Jos Buttler hits out from the bowling of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan during day two of the Second Test. (Source: AP) Jos Buttler hits out from the bowling of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan during day two of the Second Test. (Source: AP)

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 at Headingley: England stretched its lead over Pakistan to 128 runs with three first-innings wickets left at stumps on a rain-hit Day 2 of the second and final test on Saturday. Nightwatchman Dominic Bess (49) missed out on his second straight test half-century as England, chasing a series-leveling victory, progressed to 302-7 at stumps. Pakistan took some sharp catches during its nine-wicket win in the first test at Lord’s last week, but looked poor in the field at Headingley.