England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 at Headingley: England 106/2, trail by 68

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 at Headingley: England ended a successful first day of the second Test match at 106/2, trail Pakistan by 68. They earlier bowled Pakistan out for 174. England fast bowlers took on the Pakistan batting line up and dismissed them earlier in the day. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings gave them a good start as the two compiled a partnership of over 50 runs before Jennings was dismissed for 29. Later, Cook too departed moments before the stumps for a well-played 46. England will now begin the second day with Bess and Joe Root in the middle.
Pakistan in England, 2 Test Series, 2018Headingley, Leeds 13 June 2018
England 363 (106.2)
Pakistan 174 (48.1) & 134 (46.0)
Match Ended ( Day 3 - 2nd Test ) England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 at Headingley Highlights:
The result of the first Test against Pakistan raised massive questions on England's cricket team performance. The Three Lions suffered a horrendous loss on Day 4, that has triggered cricketing pundits into doubting whether they are up for the tougher challenges against Australia and India, which are on the horizon. The home conditions did little to give the Joe Root-led side any advantage, and the struggling batting unit has much to do to get the confidence back. The second Test against Pakistan is a good opportunity for England to get a major push and boost their confidence. England are likely to make significant changes in their playing XI.
Alastair Cook has to depart as he tries to pull a short delivery from Hasan Ali but gives a catch to Sarfraz Ahmed. he is gone for 46
Alastair Cook has been scoring runs at a good rate while Joe Root is looking well-settled out their in the middle. They are looking good to take a lead
England lose their first wicket after Keaton Jennings departs for 29. Jennings fails to build on the start he got after edging the back of the length delivery from Ashraf that went to Sarfraz's hands behind the stumps
A superb cover drive from Cook brings up England's 50 and this is a fifty-run partnership between the former skipper and Keaton Jennings
England have reached 39/0 after 10 overs. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings have showed some class in the first 10 overs and they need to carry this forward
Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are off to a steady start in the first innings. Jennings has got an opportunity in the side after Mark Stoneman was dropped and he would be looking to get some runs under his belt
Sam Curran gets his first test wicket and this wraps up Pakistan's first innings for 174. Shadab Khan is the last man dismissed as Keaton Jennings takes a good catch in the deep. This also brings us to the end of second session where Pakistan lost six wickets
Another half-century for Shadab Khan and he brings it up with a boundary. He moves to 52 off 48. This is Shadab's third fifty in four matches
England finally have the ninth wicket. Chris Woakes sends Hasan Ali back for 24 off 16. Pakistan 156/9. Ali close the face of the bat early as he tried to play the delivery through the on side and Woakes takes a good catch
Pakistan are still in a spot of bother at Headingly but the tailenders have somehow managed to take them past 15-run mark. Shadab Khan is once again playing a good inning. He has two half-centuries so far in his brief Test career
James Anderson is on fire in this session as he sends Amir packing for 13 to scalp his third wicket. Pakistan are 113/8. A back of the length delivery from Anderson and Amir tried to play it through the covers but only managed to edge it to give a catch to the keeper
Pakistan lose their seventh wicket as Faheem Ashraf departs for a duck. Anderson has his second wicket of the innings. The left-hander totally mis-read the length delivery from Anderson that hit his pads in front of the stumps
Wickets continue to tumble as Salahuddin is trapped in front of the stumps by Stuart Broad. Broad gets his third wicket and Pakistan lose sixth. The batsman went upstairs to review it but the Hawkeye shows that he's gone on Umpire's call and Pakistan's struggle continues
More success to England as they get rid off Pakistan captain in the second over of the second session. Sarfraz Ahmed has been cleaned up by James Anderson for 14 and Pakistan lose their fifth wicket. It was a length delivery from Anderson that came in the right-hand batsman to give the fast bowler his first wicket
Pakistan begin their second session with Sarfraz Ahmed and Salahuddin at the crease. They had a disappointing first session losing four wickets
A session owned by England. Pakistan have been unable to deal with the movement and have nicked 'em away to the slips. Stuart Broad opened proceedings with two wickets in his first five overs. Chris Woakes the chipped in with two more, showing that he has shaken off his IPL lines. Pakistan need a good partnership here.
Another one to the slips. Edge from the top half of the bat and Cook juggled with it but eventually caught it. Pakistan in all sorts of trouble now.
Nicked and slips! That has been the script of the day so far and this sequence follows it to the T. Only this time, it leads to a catch. Haris takes a jab at this delivery that is moving away from him, ends up nicking it to second slip. The day keeps getting better and better for England.
Thus far, most of the balls that have left the hands of Stuart Broad have whizzed mere centimeters past the outside edge of the batsman. They find themselves in quite a sticky situation at the moment. Broad and Anderson have both bowled seven overs each and now Chris Woakes starts his spell.
Broad is on fire and Pakistan are finding it difficult to deal with him. In his previous over he had forced Haris Sohail into picking up a nick that flew over slips and ran away to the boundary. This time, the delivery is coming into the right-hander, beats his inside edge and hits him flush on the pads. He is so plumb that Broad doesn't bother looking at the umpire.
This time the fielding side don't need to look at the umpire. Broad lures him in with a nice little half volley, Imam has a slash at it. But the ball is moving away from him and he ends up nicking it. Good start for England.
Stuart Broad bowls the second over and has he trapped Imam Ul Haq LBW? Umpire thinks so and the batsman reviews the decison. The ball has hit him too high and is soaring above middle stump so he survives.
Jimmi Anderson starts the English attack, Imam Ul Haq and Azhar Ali open for Pakistan.
Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (C & WK7 Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (C), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (WK6 Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, 9 Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
So an innings defeat for England is not possible. Ben Stokes is indeed out and Sam Curran has taken his place. Chris Woakes replaces Mark Wood. For Pakistan, Usman Salahuddin makes his Test debut and he is replacing the injured Babar Azam.
Well, one thing is confirmed. Sam Curran, aged 19, will make his Test debut for England in this match. He received his cap from Graham Thorpe.
The grapevine has it that Ben Stokes has not been able to recover from a hamstring injury. There is a good chance that Sam Curran will be making his Test debut in his place. We will find out for sure in a bit. Stokes may not have been in the best of form since he has made his comeback into the Test squad. Regardless, his absence will be a big blow.
No one was spared in the aftermath of England's defeat to Pakistan at Lord's. The England and Wales Cricket Board, coach Trevor Bayliss, captain Joe Root were all blamed in a variety of ways and the British media stopped just short of writing obituaries for the England Test setup. Pakistan were brilliant in that match, never taking their foot off their throttle and Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir put out performances that was a hark back to the times when the team's dressing boasted the likes of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and so on. But England were adjacently awful. Their Test regulars failed to fire and the only time the hosts looked in control was during Dominic Bess and Joss Buttler's stand on Day 3 that helped them avoid an innings defeat. Now, they head to Headingley, where they would hope and pray that Pakistan don't to them what West Indies astonishingly did in August, 2017.