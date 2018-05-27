England vs Pakistan: Pakistan beat England by 9 wickets, lead series 1-0

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Pakistan bowlers wasted no time in setting themselves up for win as they quickly cleaned up England’s tail. England manage to add just 7 runs and lost four wickets in the first hour of Day 4. Pakistan lost Azhar Ali early in chase with James Anderson picking up the wicket. But 64 was a really easy target and Haris Sohail and Imam Ul-Haq carried the innings forward to chase down the total. The duo added 54 runs together to give their side 1-0 in the 2-match Test series.
Pakistan in England, 2 Test Series, 2018Lord's, London 14 June 2018
England 184 (58.2) & 242 (82.1)
vs
Pakistan 363/9 (114.3) & 66/1 (12.4)
Match Ended ( Day 4 - 1st Test ) Pakistan beat England by 9 wickets
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 Highlights:
Pakistan wasted no time on Day 4 of the first Test to win the victory. They were frustrated on Day 3 by Dominic Bess and Jos Buttler. But after they bowled out England early in the day, the victory were theirs. Coming into bat, Pakistan lost an early wicket. But that did not stop Haris Sohail to go for a quick victory as he fired unbeaten-39 in 32 balls to take his side towards the victory within the first session. The victory gave the visitors 1-0 lead in the 2-Test series and gave England set-up lot to think before the second Test, and the crucial series against India in July.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
PAKISTAN BEAT ENGLAND AT LORD'S BY 9 WICKETS! THE FIRST TEST GOES THE VISITORS' WAY.
A six and a four from Haris Sohail and Pakistan take a massive win over England to lead the 2-Test series by 1-0.
Haris Sohail and Imam Ul-Haq have brought the total to 50/1 and Pakistan just need 14 runs more to win. This is too easy a chase, and Joe Root looks visibly beaten. There appears to be no fight left in English squad.
Superb statistic from BBC Test Match Special, "The last time England lost the first Test of a summer, regardless of what month it began, was in 1995 against West Indies. In the 22 years since then England have won 16 and drawn six."
Pakistan need 29 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand on Day 4.
Hey! Those who are following this match must be celebrating - this can get over pretty quickly, leaving the entire evening free to catch the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Something for England cricket fans to cheer about. Just in case you are stuck at work, follow the LIVE updates HERE.
James Anderson strikes and not much celebration from the England camp. England are 8 wickets away from win, Pakistan are 52 runs away. Clearly, the visitors are still in a better position. PAK 12/1
Azhar Ali and Imam Ul-Haq come out in the middle. Remember, Pakistan only have 9 wickets in hand with Babar Azam being injured. They need to score 64 to script a massive victory at Lord's.
Mohammad Amir has cleaned up Dominic Bess and England are all out for 242. What a beauty inswinger from the bowler and no chance for the 20-year to play that delivery. Pakistan need 64 to win the first Test.
England ar falling like a pack of cards here and now it is Stuart Broad who is gone. Gets a leading edge off from Mohammad Abbas' delivery as he plucks his third wicket. England are now 9 wickets down with a lead of just 63 runs.
And another one bites the dust! Mohammad Amir gets a leading age from Mark Wood and the ball goes straight to Sarfraz Ahmed behind the stumps. England are now staring at a defeat. ENG 241/8 with a lead of 62 runs.
Mohammad Abbas has struck straightaway in his first over of the day and the danger man Jos Buttler is LBW. He calls for a review but the replay did not save him. He departs for 67. It went to Umpire's call and the on-field decision of LBW will be accepted. HUGE BLOW! England 236/7
HERE WE GO! Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess come out to bat in the middle and it is Hasan Ali who has been given the ball. Ali took four wickets in the first innings, but has not yet had a success in the 2nd innings. Can he be the hero of the day and get early wickets on Day 4?
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the fourth day of the first Test between England and Pakistan. When England lost their skipper Joe Root for 68, they were reeling at 110/6. It looked as if the Three Lions will suffer a humiliating innings defeat on the Day 3 itself. But on came Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess, who added 125 runs together to give a decent lead of 56 runs to them. The two batsmen scored their fifties each.