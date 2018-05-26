England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 at Lord’s: Jos Buttler, Dominic Bess swell England’s lead

England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 3: England will look to get Pakistan all out in the first session. (Source: Reuters)

England might be in a bad position in the match but they are still not completely out of it. They can get two wickets quickly in the first session and then go on to bat for long and set an impossible target for Pakistan to chase. Ben Stokes and James Anderson impressed with their bowling and the two should start off on Day 3 to quickly all out the visitors. Skipper Joe Root need to be attacking on the field from the start of the day's play if he wants to save the match. England cannot afford for Pakistan to bat more than one session or they will be out of the game.