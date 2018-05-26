England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 at Lord’s: Jos Buttler, Dominic Bess swell England’s lead

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3: Pakistan’s bid for a victory inside three days over England in the first Test was thwarted by an unbeaten 125-run stand between Jos Buttler and debutant Dom Bess at Lord’s on Saturday. Trailing by 179 runs after the first innings, England slumped to 110/6 and Pakistan had a session to finish off the home side with two days to spare. Buttler (66 not out), a limited-overs specialist, and Bess (55 not out), a 20-year-old spinner, displayed the kind of diligence and discipline that the top order lacked to earn England a 56-run lead by the close of play.
Pakistan in England, 2 Test Series, 2018Lord's, London 14 June 2018
England 184 (58.2) & 242 (82.1)
vs
Pakistan 363/9 (114.3) & 66/1 (12.4)
Match Ended ( Day 4 - 1st Test ) Pakistan beat England by 9 wickets
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 3 at Lord's
England might be in a bad position in the match but they are still not completely out of it. They can get two wickets quickly in the first session and then go on to bat for long and set an impossible target for Pakistan to chase. Ben Stokes and James Anderson impressed with their bowling and the two should start off on Day 3 to quickly all out the visitors. Skipper Joe Root need to be attacking on the field from the start of the day's play if he wants to save the match. England cannot afford for Pakistan to bat more than one session or they will be out of the game.
England lead by 56 runs at the end of Day 3. Buttler and Bess combined for a 125-run partnership to guide England to 235/6. The day ends with a boundary and Buttler (66*) and Bess (55*) walk off to a standing ovation from the England balcony.
and it has come in 89 balls. Just two weeks ago, we were seeing him in Rajasthan Royals colours, smashing the ball to ever corner of cricket stadiums around India. Here, he has taken his time and played a sensible, and necessary, knock for England against a fire spitting pace attack. Technically speaking, this is the sixth consecutive cricket match in which he has scored a fifty.
Bess taking on the bowlers now and England's counter attack truly gathering steam. A four from the 20-year-old takes England into the lead and he then scores anoither four, both off Hasan Ali and Sarfraz gives him a stern talking to after conceding that second four. Hasan Ali responds with a bouncer that surprises Bess, takes a glance off his side and goes behind down the leg side. Sarfraz takes and Pakistan appeal but there was no bat or pad on it.
Dominic Bess hits back-to-back fours to take England over the 150-run mark. The first was a rather lucky nick that flew between the slips and and the second was and exquisite drive through the covers. Buttler and Bess have now put 45 runs between them for the seventh wicket.
Dominic Bess and Jos Buttler walk back in for the final session of what has been another dismal day in the middle for England. Mohammad Abbas comes charging for Pakistan.
The second session of play comes to an end on day 3 at Lords. England are in huge trouble at 111/6. The hosts began the session well but then lost their way after Mohammad Amir struck twice . Shadab Khan also came back to remover Ben Stokes before Mohammad Abbas dismissed Joe Root to tighten the screws over a Pakistan victory.
Mohammad Abbas dismisses Joe Root. Root is trapped Lbw. He goes for the review but the inswing delivery raps him in the front. Root is gone for 68 as England lose their sixth wicket.
Wait. Make that five wickets in hand as Stokes walks back. He can't believe the shot that he's just played. Neither can I. Asad Shafiq moves to his right as Stokes plays yet another uppish stroke and Shadab Khan strikes. This is a poor, poor shot. Stokes walks back for 9 runs.
Superb statistic from BBC Test Match Special, "The last time England lost the first Test of a summer, regardless of what month it began, was in 1995 against West Indies. In the 22 years since then England have won 16 and drawn six."
England trail by 75 runs at this stage with six wickets in hand on Day 3.
Shadab Khan to Stokes and there's an appeal for catch. Soft signal is not out. Stokes with a defensive stroke and it rebounds off silly point before being taken by the close-in fielders. Flighted delivery entices Stokes into going for an uppish drive and it looks like it has hit the boot and then come up for the catch. But replays confirm that it had touched the ground before ricocheting off Fakhar Zaman. So Imam's dive counts goes for nothing but great fielding nevertheless!
Two quick dismissals and England are in trouble again. Bairstow walks back now as he has the stumps rattled by Amir. Two in the over for Amir and it is advantage Pakistan all of a sudden. England are 91/4.
England lose Dawid Malan for 12 runs. An excellent diving take by Sarfraz puts an end to Malan's struggles in the middle. Mohammed Amir with the wicket. England go three down. Pitches on outside off, takes the outside edge and superb fielding by Safraz to hold on as he moves to his left. England trail by 88 runs
With an exquisite boundary of Mohammad Amir, Joe Root as brought his first fifty of the series and 40th in Tests cricket. A fighting knock from the English captain is keeping his side in the game. ENG- 77/2. The lead is slowly reducing to below 100.
After a slow start to the second session of the day, David Malan is woken up from his slumber with a nasty blow on the head by a bouncer. Hasan Ali kept drawing him forward through the over after which a fiery short-ball caught Malan off-guard and smashed straight into his helmet. The physio rushes onto the ground and deems Malan fit to play. ENG- 47/2
Players back out on the field to resume the second session today at Lord's. Joe Root and Dawid Malan joined together. England working their way towards bridging the deficit
England reach 37/2 at Lunch with Dawid Malan and skipper Joe Root in the middle, trailing by 142 runs on Day 3.
THIS IS RIDCULOUS! Shadab Khan gets the wicket and Eric Stoneman is gone for 9. The ball just kept really low and Stoneman was completely deceived by the bounce on that. He is shaking his head in disbelief as he walks back. It seems a bit unfair. The pitch is doing the job for Pakistan. ENG 31/2
Pakistan continue to search for wickets and they bring on Shadab Khan hoping the spin will do the job for them.
Hasan Ali has come into the attack as Pakistan continue to search for wickets. He impressed in the first innings, taking 4 wickets, and he will eager to add more to his tally in the second. Skipper Joe Root, though is looking at his defensive best.
Much was talked about before the series about skipper Joe Root returning to his coveted No. 3 position. But the batsman failed to make the most of it in the first innings. Now, England need their captai to stick it out in the middle and show why he is regarded as the one of the best players in the world.
Alastair Cook is gone for a duck in the second innings. Mohammed Abbas bowls a short delivery that came in inside and plucked Cook in the pads. The ball appeared to be hitting the middle stumps. Big blow to England. ENG 1/1
Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman come out to bat for England and Pakistan are on the field to bowl again. It is Mohammad Amir who starts with the ball. England will want to get some runs on the board and get a good total on the board in the second innings.
Mark Wood strikes and finally England have a wicket. He bowls a hort ball to the tailender who tried his best to avoid the delivery, only tog et a glove on it. Mohammad Abbas departs for 5. Pakistan are 363/9 and they will depart with Babar Azam injured. They lead by 179 runs.
Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir are scoring runs at a fast pace, both of them working hard to get the total beyond 400 as quickly as possible. Mark Wood and Stuart Broad are appearing as lack lustreless as they did on Day 2. It is a strange strategy from Root - Broad and Wood got one wicket each - Stokes and Anderson plucked three - and yet he starts off with the first pair.
Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Abbas start for England. Stuart Broad starts off with the ball on Day 3 for England. Broad bowls a no ball and gets hammered for a four in the first over of the day. Skipper Joe Root does not look pleased.
Pakistan are on a high at the moment with a lead of 166 in the match. But Babar Azam has been injured and has been ruled out of the series. It means Pakistan will have one less batsman in the second innings. England can still make a comeback in the match if they can find a way to bowl out the visitors quickly on Day 3. The first hour will be utmost crucial for both the teams.