Pakistan end day 2 at 350/8, lead England by 166

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan capitalised on the foundation laid by their bowlers on day 1 and had a successful second day of the first Test as they reached 355/8 and lead by 166. Riding on some brilliant batting performnaces from Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Azhar Ali, Pakistan continued their dominance at Lord’s. England did scalp some wickets in quick succession in the last session of the day. England were bowled out for 184 on the frist day of the match after Abbas and Hasan Ali shared a total of 8 wickets among themselves.
Pakistan in England, 2 Test Series, 2018Lord's, London 16 June 2018
England 184 (58.2) & 242 (82.1)
vs
Pakistan 363/9 (114.3) & 66/1 (12.4)
Match Ended ( Day 4 - 1st Test ) Pakistan beat England by 9 wickets
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2
The second day is a new sun for England and they will be hoping to make a comeback into the match. England will be vying for early wickets in the first session, to find a way to curtail Pakistan's lead. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope they do not lose quick wickets and gain a lead of 100-150 runs at stumps on the second day. The rainfall is predicted on Friday, and the showers might play a huge role in the day's play. The first session will be crucial for both the teams, and the balance of the match can see a massive shift.
James Anderson castles Faheem Ashraf who has departed for 37 but he has played a good role in providing Pakistan a good lead against England. They would be looking to extend it
Shadab Khan has been dropped and this can prove costly for England. Pakistan have been clincial with their approach. They have taken their lead past 125-run mark
Babar Azam has left the field. A sad end to a sublime knock by the middle order batsman. Azam is retired hurt for 68 (120 balls). Faheem Ashraf replaces him in the middle.
Pakistan are in the last session of the day and Babar Azam is looking good. Shadab Khan just needs to stay at the crease with him
Ben Stokes removes Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for 9. Sarfraz tried to pull a short delivery from Stokes but didn't time it well and Mark Wood who stationed at deep fine leg took a good catch
Pakistan are in cruise control against England as thei batsmen have built on the start given by the bowlers. They have extended the lead and have six wickets in hands
Short ball from Stokes and Asad Shafiq has to depart. He was looking good for a big score but unfortunately has been sent back in the hut.
Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam have made sure that Pakistan don't lose any more wickets. They have taken the visitors past England's first innings total and are in lead now
England could have had a wicket after the lunch but Alastair Cook drops Babar Azam at first slip. Azam tried to drive an outside off-stump ball but edged it that went back. Nevertheless, he is still at the crease
Pakistan go into lunch at 136/3, trail England by 48 runs with Asad Shafiq (28*), Babar Azam (8*) at the crease. England were bundled out for 184 in the first innings on day 1
Asad Shafiq dispatches the tossed up delivery from Bess for a maximum. He read the length of the delivery early and slogged that one away over the mid-wciekt boundary as Pakistan move to 135/3
James Anderson strikes and Pakistan lose the danger man Azhar Ali. He departs immediately after scoring fifty. He is gone LBW out, tries to save himself from a DRS, but it was at Umpire's call. PAK 119/3
Azhar Ali has scored his 28th Test fifty. The right-hand batsman batted beautifully this morning and he has been brilliant for his career. Pakistan have reached 118/2 and they are trailing by 66 runs.
Fantastic batting from Shafiq Ali and he is punishing Ben Stokes. A four and a couple - he takes Pakistan's total to 100/2.Pakistan are now trailing by 84 runs. This can be another great partnership for the team.
WICKET! England finally have the much-needed breakthrough and it is Mark Wood who gets Haris Sohail. Sohail edged the ball and a good catch by Jonny Bairstow will see the left-handed batsman leaving the field. PAK 87/2
Pakistan have taken a strong hold in the match with Azhar and Haris adding 72* runs together. The duo have taken the score to 84/1 in the first session of Day 2, and now Pakistan are trailing by 100 runs.
Mark Wood comes on to replace James Anderson. Anderson has struggled with the ball since morning and skipper Joe Root is hoping Wood can find a breakthough
Pakistan have got off to a solid start with Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali carrying on with the bat from yesterday. The two have added quick 10 runs together. England still continue to struggle to get a wicket.
Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail return to the crease to bat. It is Stuart Broad who starts with the ball for England. Can he get a breakthrough in the first over? Pakistan are 50/1.
The first day of the first Test between England and Pakistan went completely in Pakistan's corner. Pakistan took 10 wickets and bundled out England bowlers and went on to reach 50/1 at stumps. Now the match can tilt towards the other side on Day 2, if England manage to take 10 wickets. Pakistan on the other hand can take a massive lead and strengthen their hold in the match.