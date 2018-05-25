Pakistan end day 2 at 350/8, lead England by 166

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2: England were bowled out for 184 on Day 1. (Reuters) England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2: England were bowled out for 184 on Day 1. (Reuters)

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan capitalised on the foundation laid by their bowlers on day 1 and had a successful second day of the first Test as they reached 355/8 and lead by 166. Riding on some brilliant batting performnaces from Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Azhar Ali, Pakistan continued their dominance at Lord’s. England did scalp some wickets in quick succession in the last session of the day. England were bowled out for 184 on the frist day of the match after Abbas and Hasan Ali shared a total of 8 wickets among themselves.