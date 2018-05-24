Pakistan end day 1 at 50/1, trail England by 134 at Lord’s

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 at Lord’s: Pakistan had an impressive outing on the first day of the first Test match at Lord’s as they first bundled out England for 184 and later ended the day’s proceedings at 50/1. Pakistan bowlers, especially Hasan Ali and Abbas were clinical in their approach as the two seamers shred eight wickets among themselves. For England, it was only Alastair Cook who scored a fighting 70. England lost the plot in the last session as they lost five wickets and then failed to pick wickets. Pakistan ended the day on a high note and would now look to capitalise on the way they have started the innings.
Pakistan in England, 2 Test Series, 2018Lord's, London 18 June 2018
England 184 (58.2) & 242 (82.1)
vs
Pakistan 363/9 (114.3) & 66/1 (12.4)
Match Ended ( Day 4 - 1st Test ) Pakistan beat England by 9 wickets
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 at Lord's Highlights
England have a lot to prove going into a Test series against Pakistan, having lost two of their previous Test series away from home. The fans will be hoping that the Joe Root-led side will bounce back in the home conditions. The pressure will be on Joe Root, though, knowing that if England failed to perform at home, it will be a massive boost of confidence for the No. 1 Test side in the world, India, who will be visiting in July for a full tour. Jos Buttler has been brought back to the England squad due to his heroics in IPL for Rajasthan Royals. He is likely to get a start today.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
STUMPS! Pakistan end a successful first day at 50/1, trail England by 134 at Lord's
A loud shout from Mark Wood for an LBW appeal and this is followed by a dropped catch. They are trying to get a wicket or two before the day ends but Pakistan are steady
Pakistan lost an early wicket but Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali have resisted well. The two would look to end the day unbeaten. This has been a good start for Pakistan
England have the first breakthrough as they remove Imam-ul-Haq for 4 after he has been trapped in front of the stumps by Stuart Broad. The on-field umpire's soft signal was not out but he had to overturn it after Root went for the DRS
England bowled out for 184 against Pakistan. Pakistan scalped five wickets in the last session of the day to push England on the backfoot. Hasan Ali and Abbas shared a total of 8 wickets among themselves
Another one bites the dust and Dominic Bess scores 5 on his debut innings. England are in a spot of bother with 8 wickets gone down for 180. This has been a brilliant session for Pakistan
Wickets fall in quick succession for England and Jos Buttler is gone for 14, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Asad Shafiq off Hasan Ali. England are 168/7
England lose Ben Stokes straight after the Tea. The hosts are 168/6 and Abbas has a wicket. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal but it was a good review from Pakistan as they have a breakthrough
England end the second session on day 1 at 165/5. Alastair Cook has departed after he was castled by Amir and the hosts now have Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler at the crease.
Amir finally has the last laugh as he gets Alastair Cook's wicket. The former skipper was looking good but he has to walk back for 70 and England are 149/5
So we have some spin as Shadab Khan begins his spell in the session. He has been one of the finest players that Pakistan cricket team has roped in the side.
Alastair Cook has looked strong in this innings. He has been steady and has stitched the innings well. Ben Stokes who came in at number 6 needs to stay with him and give his side a good first innings total.
Faheem Ashraf gets the breakthrough and he cleans up Jonny Bairstow for 27. Bairstow missed a length delivery from Ashraf and it disturbed the woodwork behind him. England lose 4 for 100
Alastair Cook and Jonny Bairstow have stitched a good stand here especially after the lunch. They need to build a partnership to set up a good total. Cook has already gone past 50 while Bairstow is also looking good
Alastair Cook completes his half-century with a boundary off Amir. He moves to 50 while England are 80/3. Cook has been cautious and is playing a brilliant knock here. He just guided the ball through the covers for a boundary
First boundary after the lunch for England. Jonny Bairstow edges a back of a length delivery pitched outside off-stump and it goes past the gully fielder. The two need to stay at the crease for a longer time in order to put a good total on the board.
England go into lunch at 72/3 with Alastair Cook still at the crease at 46. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali has done a great job so far as he has bagged the wickets of Joe Root and Dawid Malan.
Alastair Cook has been batting at 36* and he is looking really good. He is leaving the ball well, and is striking beatuifully. He could be on to a longer innings here.
50 up for England but it has come at the cost of three wickets. Much was talked about Joe Root's rise to No. 3 in the batting line up but the skipper failed to do much with the bat. Alastair Cook and Jonny Bairstow are in the middle and England would want these two to stick around till the third session at least.
50 up for England but it has come at the cost of three wickets. Much was talked about Joe Root's rise to No. 3 in the batting line up but the skipper failed to do much with the bat. Alastair Cook and Jonny Bairstow are in the middle and England would want these two to stick around till the third session at least.
England in deep trouble here! Hasan Ali picks up the wicket of Dawid Malan. The left-hander is caught behind off a beautiful delivery from the pacer. Coming over the wicket and a straight line to line delivery to which Malan played a half-hearted defence. Takes the edge and Sarfraz accepts the catch
Pakistan were interested in a review after umpire turned down an appeal against Cook. He was hit on the pads and Pakistan fielders went up. Sarfraz reviewed it and it was pitching in line and impact in line. It is hitting the wicket but on umpire's call. This is very close. Could have gone either way
Hasan Ali has done it for Pakistan! Joe Root is caught behind as he chases wide ball outside off. That is not the best delivery from Hasan Ali but Root tries to drive it only to get an outside edge!
England's Joe Root and Alastair Cook are looking to settle down things after a horrid start. Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack as Pakistan continue to search for wickets. Both Root and Cook have a lot to prove after a mediocre show in Tour Down Under.
Joe Root and Alastair Cook are in the middle for England now. Root has been struggling as England captain after losing away series against India, Australia and New Zealand. This is his chance to make some amends in his captaincy career
There it is! Pakistan get the first wicket. It is Abbas who strikes. A perfect set up from Abbas. A couple of wide deliveries and then he pitched one on the leg-stump line and let it hold it's line. Abbas playing for another wide delivery has a big gap between bat and pad. Bowled!
Amir with some excellent bowling. On the line and some movement as well for him. It is a maiden over as Cook is happy to keep things normal. Mohammad Abbas to bowl now
Mohammed Amir will open the bowling for Pakistan and it is Alastair Cook who will take strike for England. This is the start of the Lord's Test. All set
The 20-year old off spinner Dominic Bess becomes the 685th player to receive an international Test cap for England.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Pakistan are playing the same side they fielded against Ireland.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes are in the playing XI. Dominic Bess makes his debut.
England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Dominic Bess, James Anderson
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed calls for heads. And its tails. England have won the toss, and skipper Joe Root has decided to bat first.
The early morning clouds are starting to disappear and the sunlight appears to be on its way. It appears the match will start on time, with the toss taking place in 5 minutes.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1. The IPL is coming off to a close and things are starting to take place in international cricket - first up, will be England taking on Pakistan. England skipper Joe Root has backed Ben Stokes to be the key player - in spite of his poor form in IPL. Sarfraz Khan wants his entire team to pitch up and battle it out against the tough conditions. Who will come out on top on Day 1?