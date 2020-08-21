England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch third Test?

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Score Streaming: Joe Root and Azhar Ali are all set to lead the team from front at Southampton. (Reuters)

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England lost their opening Test of their home season to West Indies, but followed that with two victories to claim the series, and then beat Pakistan in the first test by a narrow three wickets.

The second Test at the same venue ended in a draw after persistent rain ruined the contest, and so there is still a job to do to complete the series win. While on the other hand, Pakistan will be in the mood of leaving no stone unturned for winning the third Test and saving the series.

Moreover, Pakistan have not lost any series to England since 2010 when England had won 3-1. They won the two they played in UAE and drew two at English soil. So the pressure will be on both the teams to win the third Test starting today at Southampton.

When is the third Test between England and Pakistan?

The third Test between England and Pakistan will start on August 21, 2020.

Where is the third Test between England and Pakistan?

The third Test between England and Pakistan be played The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the third Test between England and Pakistan begin?

The third Test between England and Pakistan will begin at 03:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third Test between England and Pakistan?

The third Test between England and Pakistan will broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of third Test between England and Pakistan?

The live streaming of the third Test between England and Pakistan will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow live commentary and match updates on indianexpress.com.

