Ben Stokes doubtful for upcoming ODI series

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is doubtful for the upcoming limited over series after being diagnosed with a torn hamstring. He is already missing the second Test underway between England and Pakistan at Headingley. Stokes’ place in the England side was taken by 19-year-old allrounder Sam Curran. A scan on Thursday afternoon had revealed the tear in his left hamstring.

The severity of the tear can only be ascertained after a couple of days – Stokes is likely to have another scan next week – with early signs from within England camp indicating that it is not a minor tear and he could be out of action for several weeks.

England’s limited-overs campaign starts with a one-off ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10. That will be followed by a five-match ODI series against Australia which is scheduled to begin on June 13.

Stokes picked up the injury during fielding practice on Wednesday afternoon. He did go on to bat in the nets on Thursday but did not take part in the fielding drills and limited his pre-match warm-ups to just refereeing the football match. He did undergo a series of sprints to assess his fitness on Thursday.

