England vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Southampton Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in final Test?

England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - General view during the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus (Source: Reuters)

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Southampton Weather Forecast Today: After rain and bad light hindered play for most of the second Test, the series remains 1-0 in England’s favour going into the final match in Southampton.

While England are on the verge of completing another series victory in the home summer, Pakistan, who haven’t lost a series in the country since the end of 2010, will look to maintain their record.

The series are a part of the ICC World Test Championship in which England stand third behind India and Australia with 279 points. A win will take them past Australia into the second position.Pakistan, on the other hand, are fifth with 153 points. A win will take them above New Zealand to fourth, but they will still be quite a distance behind third-placed England.

England extended their unbeaten streak in home Test series to 13 with the draw in the second Test guaranteeing that Pakistan could not claim the series. Pakistan last won an away Test match in 2018, against England. Since then, they have lost six successive away games – three in South Africa, two in Australia and one this series in England – before rain forced a draw in the last Test.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for Southampton does not look promising with showers expected on the first, fourth and fifth day of the final Test. The second and third day might go uninterrupted but it is still expected to be cloudy on all five days of the Test.

While the temperatures will hover between 13-18 degrees Celcius, the final day has a 58% prediction of rainfall and 6.6 millimetres of it.

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd