England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan look to avoid series defeat

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test at Agnes Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: With England are already 1-0 ahead in the three-match Test series, Joe Root’s men will eye a victory in the third Test against Pakistan starting today at Southampton. England have not won any series against Pakistan since 2010 and the hosts would aim at making it possible here. Pakistan, on the other hand, would like to avoid the series defeat.

England lost the opening Test of their home season to West Indies, but followed that with two victories to claim the series, and then beat Pakistan in the first Test by a narrow three wickets. The second Test at the same venue ended in a draw after persistent rain ruined the contest, and so there is still a job to do to complete the series win.

England’s bowlers have largely risen to the occasion this summer, but they have been less impressive with the bat, passing 320 only twice in the previous five Tests. England captain Joe Root says the current group of players have the potential to become the number one Test team in the world as he urged his teammates to finish their home summer with a win against Pakistan in the third Test at the Rose Bowl.