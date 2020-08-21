England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan look to avoid series defeat

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: With England are already 1-0 ahead in the three-match Test series, Joe Root’s men will eye a victory in the third Test against Pakistan starting today at Southampton. England have not won any series against Pakistan since 2010 and the hosts would aim at making it possible here. Pakistan, on the other hand, would like to avoid the series defeat.
England lost the opening Test of their home season to West Indies, but followed that with two victories to claim the series, and then beat Pakistan in the first Test by a narrow three wickets. The second Test at the same venue ended in a draw after persistent rain ruined the contest, and so there is still a job to do to complete the series win.
England’s bowlers have largely risen to the occasion this summer, but they have been less impressive with the bat, passing 320 only twice in the previous five Tests. England captain Joe Root says the current group of players have the potential to become the number one Test team in the world as he urged his teammates to finish their home summer with a win against Pakistan in the third Test at the Rose Bowl.
There’s a lot at stake for England. A win here will not only help them finish the summer on a squeaky clean slate, but it will also catapult them past Australia to the No.2 spot in the ICC World Test rankings. As far as their playing XI goes, Joe Root might be looking to inject a bit of pace by blooding in Mark Wood in place of Sam Curran. (Predicted Playing XI)
Pakistan return to the Ageas Bowl with the prospect of heading towards their first series defeat in England in a decade. It’s not that they have been outclassed by the hosts in this series. In fact, Azhar Ali’s team had held the edge for the first four days of the series opener in Manchester, while the second Test ended in a tame draw due to inclement weather and bad light. Once again, the weather will be a concern in Southampton with the forecast for the next five days looking pretty grim.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final Test in Southampton. The match will kickoff at 3.30pm IST with toss scheduled half an hour before. England lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.