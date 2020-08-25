England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on James Anderson, Azhar Ali and the skies

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
By: Sports Desk | Published: August 25, 2020 1:07:47 pm
England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Day 5 of the third and final Test between England and Pakistan on Tuesday is going to be the most interesting day in the series. With Pakistan still trailing by 210 runs at the end of the Day 4, they need some solid partnerships against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad on Day 5.

Pakistan, who followed on after being bowled out for 273 in reply to England’s first innings 583-8 declared, ended the day on 100-2, still requiring 210 runs to make England bat again. The hosts are looking to wrap up a 2-0 series win although Tuesday’s weather forecast is for heavy rain.

Anderson will hope that the weather forecast for Tuesday improves so that he gets the chance to reach another milestone. Already England’s leading test wicket-taker, Anderson is behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka, Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619).

After a James Anderson masterclass bowled the visitors out for 273 in their first innings, England enforced the follow on. In their second attempt, Pakistan showed enough grit as Shan Masood (18) and Abid Ali (42) started solidly facing the new ball. The day ended after bad light and rain made their entrances and Pakistan were on 100/2 with Azhar Ali (29*) and Babar Azam (4*) in the middle with James Anderson on 599 Test wickets.

